A state employee working in the Orleans County Courthouse building in Newport not only carried a loaded gun and extra ammunition but also had a series of ballistic charts and angle calculations on his office filing cabinets for “long distance rifle applications.”
That’s according to redacted public documents released by the Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services (BGS), Office of Safety and Security on Friday.
In addition, the investigation revealed that the employee’s social media accounts - which he allegedly used under an alias - included pictures of a rifle with a barrel out a window and other pictures including a handgun, hunting images and the private military contract firm “Blackwater.”
But the report also indicates that the employee had allegedly been having emotional breakdowns at work due to personal issues and had a reported issue with a co-worker leading to the closing of the courthouse for a month.
Multiple sources have identified the employee as Matt Gosselin.
Gosselin worked as a legal assistant for the Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office but according to state records, he is no longer employed by the state.
No criminal or civil charges were filed following investigations by BGS, the Vermont State Police and the Vermont Attorney General’s Office.
Orleans County State’s Attorney Farzana Leyva told investigators that she was concerned that the man with the gun was at home “putting the office staff’s names on bullets” and had moved her desk away from a window to get “out of the line of sight” from the streets below.
The first issues involving the man with the gun and law enforcement occurred on Nov. 8, 2022, after he was allegedly found to be in possession of a loaded handgun in the courthouse building located at 217 Main Street in Newport. The building also houses the Orleans County State’s Attorney’s office and the Newport Department of Probation and Parole.
“On November 8th, State’s Attorney Office employee (redacted), was found to be possession of a loaded handgun within the facility,” reads the BGS report. “Orleans County Deputy Sheriff Carmen Visan is assigned to the State’s Attorney Office through an investigative grant, and as such, was present and on-duty at the time of the occurrence. Deputy Visan by happenstance was walking past the restroom where other employees were gathered. When inquiring why they were gathered, it was explained that (redacted) was emotional, crying, and was in possession of a handgun inside the bathroom. Deputy Visan ordered all the employees off the floor and began to mitigate the situation. Shortly after engaging with him, Newport Police Sgt. Rivers arrived to assist, and together, they met with (redacted) in a conference room. While speaking with him, they asked for and took possession of the gun in question….In discussions with Deputy Visan it was, in fact, a loaded pistol. (redacted) was also in possession of a second magazine.”
He was then driven by police to the VA Medical Center in White River Junction.
The BGS report said he possessed a security access badge which was deactivated but he was also in possession of physical keys to the building which would still allow him access to the building.BGS maintenance employees then replaced the lock cores on the external doors.
“During discussions with (redacted), Deputy Visan asked if he intended to harm anyone. (redacted) stated that he did not,” reads the BGS report. “It was well known that (redacted) carried a firearm and Deputy Visan believes she was told about this when she first arrived in the investigator position. She was uncertain as to who exactly shared that information with her, and did not fully understand the circumstances as to why he was armed. However, she believed it was widely known.”
But the BGS says the investigation revealed some other concerning issues.
According to the BGS report, the man with the gun was friends with BGS custodian Malo Craig.
“It was explained that Ms. Craig requested to work additional hours, assisting the State’s Attorney with administrative tasks such as filing, scanning documents etc., however, she was not efficient with these duties,” reads the report. “As a result, the opportunity for additional hours was revoked. (redacted) reportedly took exception to this and believed co-worker (redacted) was responsible for this reduction in opportunity.”
The report suggests that when Annie Noonan of the Vermont State’s Attorney’s and Sheriff’s Department placed him on administrative leave he was “dismissive, deflective, took no responsibility for the policy violation of a weapon in the building, and he began making counter accusations about other State of Vermont Employees which are also armed and in violation of the same policy.”
The BGS report also says he told investigators that the previous State’s Attorney was okay with him carrying a gun at work.
“He explained that the former State’s Attorney, Jennifer Barrett, knew and allowed him to carry a firearm in the building,” reads the report.
The report also indicates “safety planning” which included conversations by an unidentified person who was working remotely and not at her residence, because of her personal safety concerns.
“During discussion, (redacted) again expressed significant concern about her safety and believes it is necessary to seek alternative housing until there is a better understanding of the potential threat…She made arrangements for her daughter to spend the night away from the house. To assist in mitigating her circumstances, she has ordered heavier door locks and window treatments to reduce direct line of sight into her home.”
The report also says the man with the gun was emotionally upset at work for months leading up to the gun incident.
“For extended periods of time, at times crying and emotional over personal issues which have spilled over into the workplace,” reads the report. “It was reported he has frequent bouts of crying and sits for extended period discussing these personal concerns with co-workers.”
