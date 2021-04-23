The lack of proper ventilation systems at the Orleans and Essex County courthouses means jury trials from those counties can now be moved from Newport and Guildhall to St. Johnsbury.
That’s according to Chief Superior Court Judge Brian J. Grearson who on Friday addressed the COVID-19 complications which shut down most in-person hearings across the state last year.
“Neither the Essex or Orleans County courthouses have an HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning) system and without an adequate airflow/circulation system the courthouses cannot be approved for jury trials,” said Judge Grearson in an email response to questions. “In addition, the size of the Essex courthouse is not adequate to allow jury trials to proceed consistent with social distancing requirements.”
Judge Grearson also said the HVAC system at the Orleans County courthouse is not effective enough to maintain “required ventilation rates” required during the pandemic and therefore not appropriate at this time for jury trials.
However, the Caledonia County Courthouse in St. Johnsbury is one of eight courthouses state-wide recently designated by the Vermont Judiciary as ready to resume in-person jury trials. The designation came after a year of installing protective barriers and improving air circulation and filtration in the courthouses. The court has also spent the year developing a process to allow for social distancing and other safety measures for trial participants.
That has led the court to make the St. Johnsbury courthouse available for other Northeast Kingdom jury trials.
“With the availability of the Caledonia courthouse, we have informed the attorneys that the criminal cases in Essex and Orleans can be transferred to Caledonia for trial,” said Judge Grearson.
Most court proceedings have been held via teleconference (Webex) over the past year but some hearings have still been held in person - usually by request from defendants choosing to exercise their right to appear in person for arraignments and other hearings. Judge Grearson said that will likely continue to some degree subject to the Administrative Orders issued after the Covid-19 outbreak in March of 2020.
“The availability of in-person hearings in any courthouse is subject to the provisions of Supreme Court A.O. 49 and depends on the nature of the proceedings-generally,” said Judge Grearson. “In-person hearings may occur in criminal and juvenile proceedings where the individual’s presence is required by law.”
Judges now ask defendants appearing by Webex if they wish to waive their right to an in-person hearing before proceeding remotely.
Vermont jury trials were suspended indefinitely by emergency order at the start of the pandemic.
Courthouses in Woodstock, Hyde Park, Chelsea, Burlington Rutland, Barre and Brattleboro are also ready for jury trials, said court officials. The Judiciary has also announced progress on conducting some civil jury trials remotely.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.