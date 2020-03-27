Orleans Man Cited For Alleged Domestic Assault

Tristain Landry

An Orleans man was charged with domestic assault as a result of of a March 26 incident on South Street.

According to a report by VSP Sgt. Andrew Jensen, Derby-based state police were called to respond to South Street in Orleans after it was reported via 911 there were two people fighting inside a residence on that street. Upon arrival, troopers interviewed all parties and witnesses involved and placed Tristain Landry, 21, under arrest for assaulting a household member.

