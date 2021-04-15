Orleans Man Held After Strangulation Accusation

NEWPORT CITY — An Orleans man who killed a cow moose out of season in 2017 and dragged the carcass behind his truck is now being held without bail on a charge of strangling and violently assaulting a woman.
Gerin Fortin, 24, could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted of the current charge of aggravated domestic assault in the first degree, according to records from Orleans Superior Court Criminal Division.
Fortin pleaded not guilty and is also facing a probation violation in the moose killing case, records show. A hearing is scheduled to determine bail and possible conditions of release.
Fortin is being held at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury, according to online records.
Vermont State Police Trooper Chad Weikel said in an affidavit that Fortin’s girlfriend accused him of strangling her in their Orleans apartment early in the morning of March 15.
The trooper said that he was unable to interview several other people who were also in the apartment.
Fortin fled and warrants were issued for his arrest.
On April 2, Newport police officer Joshua Lillis said in an affidavit that he and police dog Ozzy joined a manhunt for Fortin in a wooded area off Maple Street in Orleans. They tracked Fortin through a mile of marsh and woodlands to an apartment in Orleans where Fortin was arrested without incident, according to an affidavit by Lillis.
In 2019, Fortin pleaded guilty to charges of taking a moose out of season illegally. He was sentenced to serve 60 days on state work crew and probation, and among other conditions ordered to forfeit the firearm he used. Fortin also lost his privilege to hunt, fish and trap for three years in Vermont and all member states of the Interstate Wildlife Violators Compact.
Fortin admitted to shooting a cow moose in Sept. 23, 2017, in a remote Westmore hayfield using the headlights of his truck. He dragged the moose carcass behind his truck eight miles over pavement to the outskirts of Orleans before abandoning the carcass to rot.
A surveillance video at the Westmore Town Clerk’s office revealed photographs of a truck that matched Fortin’s which was dragging something that looked like a moose carcass at 2:47 a.m. that morning.
Tips to game wardens led them to an eyewitness who watched Fortin shoot the moose and drag it, according to affidavits.
“I told him he was an idiot and he shouldn’t have done it …” the witness said, according to affidavits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.