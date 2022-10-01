BARTON — Orleans Village Manager John Morley and Orleans Fire Chief EJ Rowell discussed fire department business with the Barton selectboard at its Sept. 23 meeting

According to minutes from the meeting, Morley and Rowell presented the board with information regarding the fire department’s budget for 2022 to date. January was very busy, and that continued through April and caused some concern that the budget may be at risk. Things have started to settle back down and come into line though, and despite labor overages, Morley said the department is in line with its budget.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments