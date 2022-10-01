BARTON — Orleans Village Manager John Morley and Orleans Fire Chief EJ Rowell discussed fire department business with the Barton selectboard at its Sept. 23 meeting
According to minutes from the meeting, Morley and Rowell presented the board with information regarding the fire department’s budget for 2022 to date. January was very busy, and that continued through April and caused some concern that the budget may be at risk. Things have started to settle back down and come into line though, and despite labor overages, Morley said the department is in line with its budget.
Asked if the firefighters are being paid minimum wage. Morley replied that he thought this was the case. Selectboard chair Lenny Zenonos stated he thinks the firefighters deserve an increase to their wages and should be paid more than minimum wage. He asked Morley to incorporate a wage increase to the 2023 budget. Morley stated he would look into that.
Zenonos asked how many alarms are false vs. legitimate, and how many are repeat false alarms. Rowell stated that false alarms are not a major issue for the Orleans FD and most calls are for true issues. Morley stated that labor hours for this year are significantly higher than last year already. Zenonos asked about the share of calls for each town the department serves. Morley stated that Brownington and Coventry are down, Orleans and Barton Town are average, and Barton Village has been high due to a couple of fires.
Chief Rowell has requested that the department purchase a holding tank. The cost is around $2,000. Morley stated the department just received three air packs. This equipment is extremely expensive even for the basic models, so the department is trying to buy three each year to eventually replace 20. Rowell stated that he will be happy with 15 but does hope to get to 20. Air Pack bottles get redone every five years and the packs themselves are inspected annually. They typically last until new safety rules are enacted and they have to be replaced to meet the new standard.
Morley also stated that the newest truck will be paid off in 2024, and the plan is then to continue building the equipment fund to raise money for the eventual replacement of a tanker. The FD also received a little over $44,000 in a federal grant from the Dept. of Agriculture and put the funds toward $64,000 for a new jaws of life apparatus, which they said is working very well.
