A 38-year-old Orleans resident is accused of driving under the influence and committing second degree aggravated domestic assault Nov. 20. Vermont State Police said they responded to a disturbance in Orleans during the early morning hours and spoke with an alleged victim.
Through investigation, police said they heard Buffy Lawton had assaulted the alleged victim and fled the scene after consuming alcohol. Lawton was later located and arrested. Lawton is due in Orleans County Superior Court Dec. 9.
