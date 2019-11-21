Orleans Resident Accused of DUI

An Orleans man is accused of driving under the influence Nov. 14 on Main Street in Orleans. Around 10 p.m., Gilbert Potter, 54, was stopped for an alleged motor vehicle violation and then arrested after police said a subsequent investigation showed he was under the influence of alcohol.
He was transported to the Derby barracks for processing and released on a citation to appear in Orleans County Superior Court Nov. 26.
