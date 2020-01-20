An Orleans resident was accused of simple assault, unlawful mischief, and criminal threatening on Dec. 23, 2019.
Vermont State Police received a report that 18-year old Brie Lalime allegedly assaulted a juvenile. Following an investigation, Lalime was cited to appear in Orleans County Superior Court on Feb. 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.