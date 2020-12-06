Schools within the Orleans Southwest Supervisory Union went remote for two weeks following the Thanksgiving weekend to deter a spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The two-week period began Nov. 30 and will end with a return to in-person learning on Dec. 14 for the schools in the union which include Craftsbury Academy and Hazen Union High School, Superintendent Adam Rosenberg.

