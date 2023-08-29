Orleans County State’s Attorney Farzana Leyva has filed a motion to remove Judge Justin P. Jiron from the Katelyn Deslandes fatal car crash trial.

“In light of the recent article in the Caledonian Record, it appears to the Orleans County Community that there may be bias since Miss Jasmine Jiron was prosecuted by DSA Sarah Baker in Franklin County,” wrote State’s Attorney Leyva in her motion on Aug. 28. “As such the state is requesting Honorable Judge Jiron be recused from this case.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments