Orleans County State’s Attorney Farzana Leyva has filed a motion to remove Judge Justin P. Jiron from the Katelyn Deslandes fatal car crash trial.
“In light of the recent article in the Caledonian Record, it appears to the Orleans County Community that there may be bias since Miss Jasmine Jiron was prosecuted by DSA Sarah Baker in Franklin County,” wrote State’s Attorney Leyva in her motion on Aug. 28. “As such the state is requesting Honorable Judge Jiron be recused from this case.”
The Orleans County prosecutor on the Deslandes case is Sarah A. Baker.
Baker recently moved from the Franklin County State’s Attorney’s Office to prosecute cases in Orleans County.
According to the state and court records, while Baker was serving in Franklin County, she was assigned to prosecute Judge Jiron’s daughter - Jasmine Jiron, 27 - on a drunken driving charge in August of 2022.
On Tuesday, Judge Jiron denied Leyva’s motion on the record but said he would still send the motion to Judge Thomas A. Zonay - the judiciary’s administrative judge.
Katelyn Deslandes, 24, of Island Pond, is represented by defense attorney Kelly Green. Deslandes has been charged with two felony counts of gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle with death resulting for allegedly crossing the center line on Route 105 in Charleston at about 8:45 p.m. on Feb. 16, 2022, and crashing into an oncoming car.
Logan Cota, 18, of Charleston, a student at North County Union High School and Taylor Warren, 18, of Lunenburg, a student at Lyndon Institute, died in the crash.
According to the state’s attorney’s office, the five-day trial of Katelyn Deslandes is scheduled to begin on Sept 11, 2023, in Orleans Superior Court.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.