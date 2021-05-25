Orleans Village Trustees Interested In Buying Barton Electric

BARTON — Orleans Village, which has its own small municipal electric utility, has taken the first step toward buying neighboring Barton Electric Department.
Orleans Village Supervisor John Morley III notified the Barton Village Trustees via email Tuesday that “Orleans is interested in acquiring their electric utility assets.”
Orleans Village trustees voted unanimously Monday evening to contact the Barton Trustees about Barton Electric Department, Morley said.
“We want to explore more about Barton Electric …” Morley said.
The discussion is in the very early stages, says Kenneth Nolan, general manager of the Vermont Public Power Supply Authority (VPPSA), who met with the Orleans Village trustees Monday evening. VPPSA works with all 12 of Vermont’s small municipal utilities.
Barton would be the largest municipal utility to sell in decades, Nolan said.
One municipal utility purchasing another would require approval of the voters of both Orleans and Barton villages and of the utility regulators on the Vermont Public Utilities Commission.
Barton Village trustees had dealt in the last decade with a Barton Electric Department financial crisis under a past village manager and more recently with lack of staff to run Barton Electric. Trustees had said early last year that their goal was sustainability in rates and service.
Last year they hired Vermont Electric Cooperative to manage and operate the municipal utility’s distribution lines and “keep the lights on.” The Barton trustees hired VPPSA to handle Barton Electric office operations.
VPPSA is a non-profit agency that serves 12 municipal utilities including Barton Electric Department, Lyndonville Electric and Orleans Electric. VPPSA was created in 1979 by the Vermont General Assembly to provide power purchasing and lobbying, as well as support for financial, IT, regulatory and rate planning.
Barton trustees had discussed whether to eventually sell Barton Electric Department or continue to hire others to operate and manage it.
Barton Electric Department serves about 2,000 ratepayers in parts of Barton Town, Brownington, Charleston and Glover. Barton Electric also owns a hydroelectric dam in West Charleston.
Orleans Electric serves 680 ratepayers in Orleans Village, parts of Barton Town, Brownington and Irasburg and a very few in Coventry, Morley said. Orleans Electric buys its electricity on the electric power market, he said.
Morley said that he expected that Vermont Electric Cooperative might be interested in buying Barton Electric as well. He didn’t know if any other utility would be interested in Barton Electric.
Orleans Electric has one very large customer, Ethan Allen’s furniture plant in Orleans Village, while Barton has mostly residential ratepayers.
Nolan said Orleans Electric and Barton Electric are uniquely positioned. Both are in the town of Barton and abut each other, but their customer bases are completely different.
Morley said Orleans Electric’s rates are 32 percent lower than Barton Electric’s rates, and 32.6 percent lower than Vermont Electric Cooperative.
Long term, Orleans Electric would increase its stability as a utility by adding the Barton Electric ratepayers and the dam to its assets, Morley said.
That would reduce Orleans Electric’s dependence on Ethan Allen as a ratepayer, he said.
Morley said he expects the Barton Village trustees to hire a professional appraiser to establish the value of its assets in case of a sale.
If Orleans were to purchase Barton Electric, that would continue the ongoing cooperation between the two villages in Barton Town, which already have merged fire departments and have linked ambulance services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.