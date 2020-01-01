Kelsey Davis, 32, of Orleans was accused of multiple offenses following an incident on US Route 5 in Baron on Dec. 12. Vermont State Police said they received a report of a driver deliberately driving into another vehicle before attempting to flee the scene.
Troopers conducted an investigation and took Davis into custody as a result. Davis was scheduled to appear in Orleans County Superior Court Dec. 31 to face charges of leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated assault and negligent operation.
