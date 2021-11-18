HARDWICK — Linda Radzvilla and Matt Foster are finalists for the job of principal of Craftsbury Schools PreK-12, and Orleans Southwest Supervisory Union (OSSU) will be hosting virtual forums with the two finalists on Tuesday, Nov. 30 from 5:30-7 p.m. at a GoogleMeet. Everyone is welcome to meet the finalists, ask questions and provide input.
Radzvilla has been a career and technical center director, a vice principal, and a vice president of vocational programs. With a background in agricultural education, she has spent the last seven years supervising one of the four agricultural high schools in Massachusetts. After writing a grant, she and her current school were accepted to work with the Kendall Foundation in creating a Farm-to-School program, which involved cultivating seven acres of school land and planting vegetables. She led her school in creating an internship program for her students and adding the additional major of environmental science. She has worked with families from all socio-economic backgrounds and led her admissions team in rewriting their policy to be more inclusive and diverse.
Foster has been an assistant principal, a principal in several schools, and a business and operations leader with a district budget of over $120,000,000. With a Masters of Business Administration degree and a professional maintenance manager certification, he has been responsible for managing over a million square feet of facility space and a fleet of over 70 buses. As the current principal of Wolcott Elementary School, he is working with a state agency to help the Town of Wolcott acquire a considerable amount of acreage around the school so students can expand the outdoor education program that he and his staff have been developing.
