Our Salute To First Responders
A fire broke out at Jefferson Town Hall just after 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. The meeting hall was destroyed and the town office addition sustained heavy damage. Departments from across the North Country worked three-and-a-half hours to bring the blaze under control. No one was injured and the building was empty when the fire broke out. The cause remains under investigation. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

In today’s paper, we salute our first responders.

These are the good people who unflinchingly rush to the front lines to provide emergency care when people are most vulnerable. We report on many of these scenes and have a deep, first-hand appreciation for the calm, focus and competence they lend to life’s most chaotic situations.

