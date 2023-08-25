Our Salute To First Responders

A fire broke out at Jefferson Town Hall just after 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. The meeting hall was destroyed and the town office addition sustained heavy damage. Departments from across the North Country worked three-and-a-half hours to bring the blaze under control. No one was injured and the building was empty when the fire broke out. The cause remains under investigation. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
These are the good people who unflinchingly rush to the front lines to provide emergency care when people are most vulnerable. We report on many of these scenes and have a deep, first-hand appreciation for the calm, focus and competence they lend to life’s most chaotic situations.
When all hell breaks loose, these people get to work.
After almost two centuries covering fire and rescue scenes throughout the Northeast Kingdom and North Country, we think no praise is too high for these dedicated, selfless heroes. If your family faces tragedy, these folks are the ones who will respond within moments of a tone.
These brave folks - many of whom are volunteers - muster the strength to fight in any circumstances. They don’t allow themselves an option to quit - the stakes are too high. They answer every call and run unflinchingly into harrowing situations from which most instinctively flee. They put their lives on the line to save others every single time the alarm tones.
In so doing, they often miss out on life events the rest of us take for granted - soccer games, sleep, and family gatherings, to name just a few. The omnipresent demand for their service knows no schedule and often calls in the middle of the night when hell has already frozen over.
We hope you’ll join us in thanking these superheroes who so willingly and selflessly give themselves up for the common good. Nobody is more deserving of our highest thanks and praise.
