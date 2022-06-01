LYNDON — Out-of-county deputies will once again secure the Caledonia County Fair in August.
Fair association President Dick Lawrence said Wednesday that the fair has finalized contracts with the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department and the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department.
It will mark the second year in a row that security won’t be provided by the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department, which provided the trusted security detail for decades. Caledonia County Sheriff Dean Shatney said he doesn’t have enough people on staff to commit to fair coverage. Last year, the fair hired the Essex County Sheriff’s Department, relying on additional assistance from the Lamoille and Orleans departments.
Lawrence said he’s happy to have a security force for the 177th fair, which is required for the fair to hold a demolition derby and open the beer tent, but it’s coming at a premium, he said. The contract with Lamoille is about $100 an hour.
Lamoille deputies will handle general ground patrol and beer tent security. Deputies from Orleans County will work the demo derby on Wednesday, Aug. 24, the first day of the fair and Sunday, Aug. 28, the last day.
It was a months-long effort to secure the security forces. Lawrence said in March that the association had contacted every law enforcement organization in the area seeking help, including multiple county, municipal and state agencies, with some of them in New Hampshire.
Lawrence said in March that it was a surprise to him that the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department couldn’t commit to coverage on the fairgrounds. As the “largest public event in Caledonia County,” Lawrence said he felt like it should be a priority.
“Hopefully next year Caledonia County (Sheriff’s Department) can get their act together,” said Lawrence.
Sheriff Shatney said in March that the long fair days that extend into early morning hours are beyond the department’s capacity. After multiple four-year terms, he will not be seeking re-election in November.
Ensuring the security of the venue is only part of the efforts underway ahead of this year’s fair. Lawrence said land is being cleared to allow for more parking. He said there should be enough room for 50 more vehicles when the lot is ready.
There will also be a new dairy barn to replace two older barns. The new 150-foot by 50-foot barn will allow space for four rows of animals. The major sponsor for the project is Morrison Feed. Goodwin Builders is handling construction. The contractor, owned by Jeff Goodwin, a long-time fair director, built a new dairy barn last year.
Lawrence said the investments in the fair are costly but necessary and all part of offering a quality fair-going experience.
“We’ve got a great program, we think, for family entertainment,” he said.
