Outbreak Explodes At Newport Prison

Vermont Department of Corrections officials reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 among the inmates and 8 new staff cases in the outbreak at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
The cases were detected in facility-wide testing conducted Monday.
The outbreak began after one staff member and 21 inmates tested positive for the virus during a round of testing conducted last week, which was in turn prompted by a single prison staff member testing positive the prior week.
There are currently 127 inmates who are positive for the virus and 10 staff members who are positive for the virus at the facility.
Contact tracing is underway, and Vermont DOC and Vermont Health Department’s Rapid Response Team are outlining follow-up actions and testing. The entire facility will be tested again on Thursday, and has been in full lockdown since receipt of the first positive results on February 25. All other state facilities are in modified lockdown.
“This is the largest outbreak at a Vermont correctional facility since the start of the pandemic, and it’s all hands on deck for our response,” said Commissioner Jim Baker. “Northern State is now being treated like a hospital. We’re coordinating with our medical contractor, regional hospitals, the State Emergency Operations Center, the Vermont Department of Health, and other partners to ensure we have wraparound services for those in our care. Ensuring the well-being of staff and the incarcerated population is our top priority.”
Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said a critical component to keeping the prison system free of coronavirus is to prevent it from getting introduced from the outside, often by staff members.
To that end, state officials announced Tuesday that prison staff was being added to and extension of Group 1A in the vaccination plan. The announcement was part of a larger upcoming expansion of vaccine eligibility that will also include school and daycare staff, and other public safety personnel not previously eligible.
“With our additional supply – in parallel with our age banding and high-risk condition strategy – we can make these changes with a focus on getting and keeping the public safety and education systems fully operational, with an emphasis on the well-being of our kids,” added Governor Scott.
Families and friends of incarcerated individuals are encouraged to reach out to the Vermont DOC Office of Constituency Services with questions: https://doc.vermont.gov/information-inmate-families-and-friends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.