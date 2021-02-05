Outbreak Has Limited Impact On Cabot Creamery Production

An outbreak that has infected 10 employees and sent dozens more into quarantine has had a limited impact on work at Cabot Creamery.
“We are managing a contained outbreak at our Cabot facility,” said Amber Sheridan, Director of Corporate Communications at Agri-Mark which owns Cabot Creamery.
Sheridan said the company has been working with the Health Department on the situation and has been also conducting internal contact tracing to prevent the further spread of the virus within the staff and the wider community. Sheridan said the first case was identified around the middle of last week.
“Cabot and Agri-Mark take employee safety very seriously,” said Sheridan. “COVID has created new and difficult safety challenges and we are committed to protecting our most valuable asset - which is our people.”
Sheridan said the number of people affected by quarantine has fluctuated over the last few days but has been about 60 people, depending on the date of last exposure and when they can get tested.
Sheridan said the outbreak was predominantly within the cut and wrap side of operations and resulted in the company’s first shift in cut and wrap being sidelined for two days. The shift is now running in a limited capacity as the facility adjusts production needs based on its workforce. Some people outside of that department may have been impacted by quarantine requirements if they had an identified exposure risk.
While the cut and wrap operations were impacted, Sheridan said other aspects of their production and supply chain process have not been impacted - including the cheese manufacturing side of the operation.
“We are continuing to keep employees as our top priority,” added Sheridan, who said the company has received support and information from the Health Department throughout the outbreak.
