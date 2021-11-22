A COVID-19 outbreak at Country Village Center in Lancaster is over.
Thirty-three residents and 12 staff were infected, and three deaths were reported, in the outbreak which officially ended on Nov. 16, according to state health officials.
It was the second outbreak this year at Country Village Center.
Another infected 67 people (47 residents, 20 staff) and claimed 12 lives before ending in mid-February, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
In total there were 24 active outbreaks statewide as of late last week, including the Grafton County House of Corrections where 11 cases (seven residents, four staff) and been reported.
Overall New Hampshire saw a record number of cases last week, exceeding 7,000 for the first time in the pandemic.
There were 7,604 active cases as of Friday, up from 3,948 on Nov. 1.
Similarly, hospitalizations have increased to 327 statewide, approaching the pandemic record of 335 set on Jan. 2.
Infection rates have soared in some local communities. Warren has the highest rate of news cases in the Granite State followed by Littleton (fourth), Lancaster (eighth) and Haverhill (13th).
In terms of total numbers of active cases, Littleton has 81. There are also 49 in Haverhill, 27 in Lancaster, 23 in Whitefield, 19 in Lisbon, 15 in Bethlehem, 14 in Warren, 13 in Colebrook, nine in Northumberland, eight in Carroll, eight in Jefferson, six in Franconia, six in Pittsburg, and five apiece in Dalton, Lyman, Monroe, and Bath.
Clarksvlle, Columbia, Stark, Stewartstown, Stratford, and Sugar Hill each have under five cases.
