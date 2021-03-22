Outbreak Update: Three New Positive COVID Cases At Newport Prison

NEWPORT — The Vermont Department of Corrections (DOC) is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 among inmates at Northern State Correctional Facility (NSCF) in Newport.
The cases were detected in testing conducted on Thursday, March 18, and are contained to the same unit as the past four rounds of positive inmate results.
No DOC staff members tested positive.
The entire facility is being tested again today and has been in full lockdown since receipt of the first positive test results were received on February 25.
As of Monday, a total of 178 inmates and 19 staff members have tested positive at the facility since the outbreak began.
145 prior positive inmates have been medically cleared to leave isolation, which means they are no longer considered COVID-19 positive or exhibiting symptoms of the virus. There are currently 33 positive inmate cases and three positive staff cases at the NSCF.
