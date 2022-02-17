NORTH COUNTRY — Five area long-term care facilities remain in outbreak status
The Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported that outbreaks continue at Coos County Nursing Home (29 residents, 31 staff), Grafton County Nursing Home (3 residents, 18 staff), Lafayette Center in Franconia (21 residents, 18 staff), The Morrison Skilled Nursing Facility in Whitefield (17 residents, 10 staff), and Riverglen House in Littleton (2 residents, 7 staff).
Meanwhile an outbreak at Country Village Center in Lancaster was declared closed on Feb. 11.
None of those facilities have reported any deaths during their current outbreaks.
In total there were 49 active outbreaks statewide, according to DHHS.
Outbreaks were also reported at the Coos County House of Corrections (13 inmates, four staff, no deaths), Grafton County House of Corrections (7 inmates, 4 staff, no deaths), and the Federal Correctional Institution in Berlin (279 inmates, 39 staff, no deaths).
Overall there were 3,273 active COVID cases and 134 hospitalizations in New Hampshire as of Wednesday, and community transmission levels remain substantial.
Statewide numbers have grown increasingly unreliable due to a rise in unreported at-home testing.
