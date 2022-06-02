NORTH COUNTRY — Two long-term care facilities remain in COVID-19 outbreak status.

Outbreaks continue at the Coos County Nursing Hospital in West Stewartstown and Country Village Center in Lancaster, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Thursday, Coos County Nursing Hospital had reported 21 cases (12 residents, nine staff) and Country Village Center had 21 (18 residents, three staff) over the course of their respective outbreaks.

Both facilities have been through prior outbreaks during the pandemic. It is Country Village Center’s second outbreak this year.

In a statement dated May 18, the Coos County Nursing Hospital said quarantine, masking, and testing protocols were in effect for staff and visitors.

CCNH and CVC are two of 26 active outbreaks occurring statewide.

Overall there were 3,658 active cases and 32 hospitalizations as of Thursday, according to DHHS.

Locally there were 29 active cases in Lancaster, 24 in Littleton, 12 in Whitefield, 11 in Haverhill and Northumberland, 10 in Stewartstown, nine in Lisbon, and four or less in Bath, Benton, Bethlehem, Carroll, Colebrook, Franconia, Jefferson, Monroe, Piermont, Pittsburg, Stratford, and Warren.

