NORTH COUNTRY — Two long-term care facilities remain in COVID-19 outbreak status.

Outbreaks continue at the Coos County Nursing Hospital in West Stewartstown and Country Village Center in Lancaster, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Thursday, Coos County Nursing Hospital had reported 23 cases (12 residents, 11 staff, no deaths) and Country Village Center had 28 (19 residents, nine staff, one death) over the course of their respective outbreaks.

Both facilities have been through prior outbreaks during the pandemic. It is Country Village Center’s second outbreak this year.

In a statement dated May 18, the Coos County Nursing Hospital said quarantine, masking, and testing protocols were in effect for staff and visitors.

CCNH and CVC are two of 25 active outbreaks occurring statewide.

Overall there were 2,707 active cases and 23 hospitalizations as of Thursday, according to DHHS.

Locally there were 34 new cases over the past weeks in Littleton, 26 in Lancaster, 25 in Haverhill, 12 in Lisbon, 11 in Whitefield, nine in Colebrook and Northumberland, eight in Bethlehem, seven in Stewartstown, five in Monroe, and four or less in Bath, Carroll, Dalton, Franconia, Jefferson, Landaff, Lyman, Piermont, Pittsburg, and Stratford.

For more info visit www.covid19.nh.gov

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments