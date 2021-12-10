On Friday the Vermont Health Department reported the most COVID-19 cases in a single day since the pandemic began with 740 new cases identified Thursday.
The cases are a continuation of what Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine called a “true post-Thanksgiving surge” during this week’s media briefing.
Since what was described as an artificial lull in cases because of decreased testing around the holidays, Vermont cases have increased with 13 counties showing a week over week increase, including in the Northeast Kingdom. While NEK returned to the pre-Thanksgiving level of just over 60 cases per day, other areas of the state have surpassed the NEK for cases per capita over the last 14 days with Bennington, Rutland and Windsor counties leading the way. Orleans County, which had one of the highest per-capita rates of infection just a month ago, has now fallen below the statewide average the last two weeks.
In this same time frame previously reported outbreaks a several area long-term care facilities have resolved. In recent weeks the state reported active outbreaks at St. Johnsbury Health and Rehab, Margaret Pratt in Bradford, Union House Nursing Home in Glover, Valley Vista in Bradford, and Maple Lane Nursing Home in Barton. This week none of those facilities remained on the state’s list. A long-term care facility is removed from the outbreak list when it has had no reported cases among staff or residents for at least 14 days.
Many of the cases in the outbreaks had been among staff, state officials reported.
While cases among the long-term care facilities have abated recent cases continue among the NEK’s schools. This week the Health Department reported 246 cases were identified in schools while infectious. Of those the following were in NEK schools: Barton Graded School - 1 new case, 7 total; Brighton Elementary School - 1, 7; Cabot School - 1, 7; Canaan Schools - 4, 14; Cornerstone School - 2, 5; Coventry Village School - 1, 12; Danville School - 1, 19; Derby Elementary School - 5, 59; Hazen UHS - 3, 5; Lake Region UHS - 1, 29; Lowell Graded School - 2, 7; Lyndon Institute - 1, 11; Lyndon Town School - 6, 24; North Country UHS - 2, 45; North Country Union Jr. HS - 1, 16; St. Johnsbury Academy - 3, 26; St. Johnsbury School - 5, 43; Sutton Village School - 2, 4; Troy Elementary School - 4, 11.
The cases in the state’s report only include those considered to have posed a potential exposure risk to the school community. Recent cases have been predominantly among the younger age brackets. On Friday, St. Johnsbury School announced through its weekly total of new cases within the overall school community that there had been six new cases, three of which had been here at school and three that had no impact on school.
“We currently have no classes participating in the Test-to-Stay program and we are looking forward to a hopefully test-free week next week!” said the school’s report.
State Continue Vaccination & Booster Push
In a release issued by Governor Phil Scott’s office and Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine, Vermonters were encouraged to take advantage of upcoming vaccine and booster clinics, some of which will be held in the Northeast Kingdom.
“I thank Vermonters who have already gotten a booster, but we still have many more who need that higher level of protection,” said Scott. “Setting up clinics at local events will make getting your booster even more convenient, and benefit the community as well.”
Anyone age 18 or older can get a booster shot, as long as it has been six months since your second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or two months since your Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Your booster shot can be any type of vaccine.
Sixteen and 17-year-olds are also now eligible to receive a booster shot of Pfizer vaccine, following FDA authorization and CDC approval this week. Those in the newly eligible ages can make an appointment through the Health Department starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday (Dec. 11), or go to a walk-in clinic listed below, as long as it’s been six months since their second dose.
“Getting your booster will guard against severe illness and hospitalization, especially if you are at higher risk, but boosters also benefit everyone,” said Levine. “During the current Delta surge, you should not consider yourself fully protected until you have gotten your booster.”
There will be a walk-in booster clinic today (Dec. 11) at Orleans Fire Department, 102 Main St, Orleans, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In addition, the regularly-held clinics at Newport Ambulance in Newport will also accept walk-ins for booster shots.
Anyone interested in hosting a clinic at a business or event can find a link to contact the Health Department at www.healthvermont.gov/covid19-businesses.
