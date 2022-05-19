NORTH COUNTRY — Two long-term care facilities returned to COVID-19 outbreak status.

Outbreaks were reported at the Coos County Nursing Hospital in West Stewartstown and Country Village Center in Lancaster, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Thursday, Coos County Nursing Hospital had 19 cases (10 residents, nine staff) and Country Village Center had 11 (nine residents, two staff).

Both facilities have been through prior outbreaks during the pandemic. It was Country Village Center’s second outbreak this year.

In a statement dated May 18, the Coos County Nursing Hospital said quarantine, masking, and testing protocols were in effect for staff and visitors.

CCNH and CVC are two of 29 active outbreaks occurring statewide.

Overall there were 5,309 active cases and 36 hospitalizations as of Thursday, according to DHHS.

Locally there were 28 active cases were in Littleton, 19 in Lancaster, 12 in Whitefield, 10 in Bethlehem, nine in Lisbon, Northumberland and Stewartstown, seven in Haverhill, six in Dalton, five in Colebrook and Monroe, and four or less in Bath, Franconia, Jefferson, Landaff, Pittsburg, and Stratford.

