NORTH COUNTRY — Two long-term care facilities returned to COVID-19 outbreak status.
Outbreaks were reported at the Coos County Nursing Hospital in West Stewartstown and Country Village Center in Lancaster, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
As of Thursday, Coos County Nursing Hospital had 19 cases (10 residents, nine staff) and Country Village Center had 11 (nine residents, two staff).
Both facilities have been through prior outbreaks during the pandemic. It was Country Village Center’s second outbreak this year.
In a statement dated May 18, the Coos County Nursing Hospital said quarantine, masking, and testing protocols were in effect for staff and visitors.
CCNH and CVC are two of 29 active outbreaks occurring statewide.
Overall there were 5,309 active cases and 36 hospitalizations as of Thursday, according to DHHS.
Locally there were 28 active cases were in Littleton, 19 in Lancaster, 12 in Whitefield, 10 in Bethlehem, nine in Lisbon, Northumberland and Stewartstown, seven in Haverhill, six in Dalton, five in Colebrook and Monroe, and four or less in Bath, Franconia, Jefferson, Landaff, Pittsburg, and Stratford.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.