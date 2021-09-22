LITTLETON — Two years ago the Littleton Arts Festival ended with a concert at Riverfront Commons.
Now the music is moving to Main Street.
Littleton Main Street Inc. will present the Oktoberfest Music Series in the heart of town on Saturday from 2 to 9:30 p.m. Admission is free.
The first-year event is an exciting addition to the 52-year-old art festival.
It features three bands (Ashley Jane’s Hootenanny, The Barnyard Pimps, and Patrick Ross & The Fiddler’s Crew) and takes place on Porter Street (the split-level parking area behind Chang Thai).
Why go across the river?
LMSI officials said the concert on the waterfront two years ago (featuring Grammy-nominated bluegrass artist, David Grisman) felt removed from the downtown arts festival.
The new location puts the show smack dab in the middle of it.
On one side, Schilling Beer Co. will be holding its 8th anniversary Oktoberfest celebration. On the other, Main Street will host the Arts Festival (9-4), All Saints Episcopal Church Pie Festival (11 a.m.), and Lions Club antique car parade (1:30 p.m.).
“The more representations of the arts we can get happening all at once, the better,” said Jason Tors, who runs The Loading Dock and is affiliated with LMSI and the Littleton Cultural Arts Commission.
The non-profit LMSI pioneered live outdoor music in downtown Littleton.
The David Grisman show was proof of concept. It was followed by concerts at the First Friday arts and culture events in June, July and August.
Those shows were made possible by the Catamount Arts portable sound stage and production team.
It reflects continuing efforts to grow Littleton’s arts and culture scene, and boost the region’s creative economy.
“I think of these concerts as planting the seed,” said Tors. “We’re seeing what kind of numbers we can draw and we’re building, little by little, these experiences and events. We’ll see what happens going forward.”
For more info on the Oktoberfest Music Series visit www.eventbrite.com/e/littleton-oktoberfest-music-series-presented-by-littleton-main-street-tickets-169834685115
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.