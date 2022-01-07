FRANCONIA — In the heart of outdoor recreation, a local couple is working to fill a void.
Nearly a half-decade ago, in 2017, a popular sports shop, a longtime anchor in the village, shut its doors.
Today, Franconia husband-and-wife team, Jill Brewer and Adam Nyborg are planning another outdoor recreation shop, called Franconia Base Camp, a consignment and small retail operation, at the former Strasser chiropractic clinic at 262 Main St.
The building is currently being renovated and the plan is to open this spring.
“Since the Franconia Sport Shop closed, we really felt that was missing in Franconia,” said Brewer. “We really want Franconia to be a recreation hub. We have Cannon, we have Franconia Notch, we have this incredible access to the White Mountains, so we felt having some kind of outdoor shop was important and part of Franconia’s identity and draw as a recreation hub. We had that in our minds for years after the Franconia Sport Shop closed, that someday we’d love to reopen some kind of outdoor sports shop.”
The Strasser building had been on the market for a while, and, after the price dropped, Brewer and Nyborg jumped on it and closed on the property in September.
“The dream and the plan had been to renovate that,” said Brewer.
The prime location is next to the bank and on the way to the brewery, she said.
As they put their plan together, Brewer and Nyborg reached out to the community for ideas.
Franconia has a number of office buildings, as well as other retail outlets like Garnet Hill and Franconia Market and Deli, which she said are different than what is being planned for Franconia Base Camp.
“We really felt like we can benefit from a retail shop, and we’d like it to be retail that can bring people into our town, like the brewery and market do, by getting people off the highway to come to our town,” said Brewer. “We sent an email out to a bunch of our local friends saying we have this space, we want it to be outdoor-oriented. Help us figure out what you think this community needs in that space, help us justify having a physical space used for retail. Obviously, a lot of people get stuff online and we know that. So we asked them to help us figure out how to justify this space not being office space.”
The on-site consignment shop was largely inspired by IME in Conway.
“That is a place we love and we thought that could do well in Franconia, just because there isn’t something like that nearby,” said Brewer. “We got a lot of positive responses on that idea. From there, it grew into high-quality outdoor gear consignment.”
Skiers, snowboarders, hikers, bikers and other outdoor enthusiasts will have their pick of all kinds of gear items, as well as outdoor clothing like parkas and snow pants.
“We will also have some new retail, recognizing that a lot of people get stuff online,” said Brewer. “We’ll have more like the incidentals that people might need if they come up for a weekend, or people who live here might need if they get a hole in their socks.”
Other retail items will include hats, mittens, neck warmers and grippers for the bottom of boots, as well as items like headlamps.
They are also looking at selling items, such as jewelry, made by local residents.
“Our idea for the consignment shop is if you come here to sell your ski jacket or whatever, you can either do traditional consignment, where you get 60 percent and shop gets 40 percent or whatever it’s going to be, or you can donate your portion to a local organization that we feel helps provide access to the outdoors,” said Brewer.
Such organizations can include the Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust or the Turtle Ridge Foundation, with the split for that option between the seller and Franconia Base Camp, more like a 50-50 split.
“We’re really excited to have that option,” said Brewer.
The consignment shop will offer easier access, for example, for parents who need new boots, like the high quality, but expensive Bogs boots for children, who, after a season outgrow them, she said.
“In terms of the consignment piece, the big thing is we would have a standard that it would have to be in good-to-excellent condition, but beyond that, at least at the beginning, we’d be willing to take anything, snowboards, skis, coats, boots, kid backpack carriers, whatever outdoor gear,” said Brewer.
Brewer and Nyborg are planning to offer bike maintenance and service, as well as rentals (though no bike no sales), and are hoping next year to have cross-country ski rentals, available to even rent for a season.
Electronic bicycles that give a boost to riders when wanted or needed are also being eyed as rentals.
“We have a lot of hills around here and this makes the biking more accessible for a lot of people who might just want to have a nice bike ride and not a huge exercise session,” said Brewer.
The Franconia Base Camp logo, to be on T-shirts and water bottles, is in the process of being finalized.
Nyborg and one of his building crew members began renovating the building space the week before Christmas.
“They’ve taken down all the walls in the main area and we are opening up that part up completely,” said Brewer. “There’s an annex part, a back area, that I think might be a bike shop. We’d love to also use that part of that annex space to do educational stuff and maybe classes on bike maintenance and work with organizations like ACT to have educational talks.”
If the renovations proceed as planned, Franconia Base Camp could open by late March.
Nyborg, who has a building business, and Brewer, a school counselor at Profile School, have the vision, but won’t be running the business.
Managing the shop will be Taryn Casagni, who is also building the business website.
“We are really excited about it,” said Casagni. “We don’t have anything like this in the area. We are excited to have locals doing it, and consignment in so many ways is great for the community and the environment.”
The plan is to also have a partner program through which Franconia Base Camp joins up with a community partner and nonprofit and gives back to local nonprofits, she said.
The business is being built not to compete with popular retailers in the area, like Littleton Bike and Fitness and Lahout’s, but to supplement what is already in the area and provide residents and visitors with something the community needs, said Brewer.
Franconia Base Camp’s tagline is “An independent, outdoor consignment and retail shop. Increase access to the outdoors, reduce our impact on the environment, and give back to our community.”
“That’s what we’re aiming to do,” said Brewer. “We wanted to add to the vibrancy of downtown Franconia, which we feel is on the upswing, and we hope to contribute to that and to get people excited about our downtown. The base camp idea is to allow people to access the things they need to help them be comfortable in the outdoors and feel safe out there. We’re excited, for sure.”
