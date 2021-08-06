MONTPELIER — The Vermont State Colleges System’s Board of Trustees honored outgoing Northern Vermont University president, Dr. Elaine Collins at their annual meeting.
VSCS Chancellor Sophie Zdatny noted, “The meeting will start with a resolution honoring President Elaine Collins as this will be her last Board meeting before she steps down on Aug. 18, 2021.”
Collins was lauded for her work to reel in gifts, grants and work focusing on student success academically and athletically, as well as her devotion to diversity, inclusion and more, including having established several new academic degree programs during her tenure with the VSCS, and the online division of NVU.
The resolution was dated Aug. 4, 2021 and was read by VSCS Board Chair Lynn Dickinson, who said, “We certainly feel indebted to you for six years of incredible work.”
Collins was asked to speak first, and said, “I’d like to thank the Board for this recognition and also for your trust during the six years I have been here.” She said she is completing 38 years working in education, and she is grateful for the hard work, grit and determination of the entire VSCS community with which she has had the privilege to serve.
Dr. Nolan Atkins, provost at NVU, said, “Elaine, I know I speak on behalf of your executive team … I would just say that it’s been an extraordinary honor and privilege to work with you and particularly to learn from you the last few years, we are extraordinarily grateful for your tireless commitment to our students … it’s extremely clear that you’ve poured your heart and soul into the success of the unification of Johnson and Lyndon.”
New Unified University President Search, Transformation Work
The Board was updated on the work of finding a president who will serve for not only NVU, but the newly-unified merged VSCS university to be forged from NVU, Castleton University and the Vermont Technical College, and Zdatny stated, “Steve Leo and Matt Bunting of Storbeck Search will provide a presentation on the upcoming search for a president of the new university.”
Creating a sustainable path forward for the public colleges system is the goal of a major initiative now underway by the VSCS Board and administration.
According to one of the slides shared during the presentation, “Work is underway in four key areas that will ensure strategic alignment for the core process teams as they work to create new processes and systems to support the students of the New Combined Entity (NCE — the ‘name’ being used temporarily until the system creates a name to begin branding the merged NVU-Castleton-Vermont Tech grouping).” Only the Community College of Vermont, also under the VSCS umbrella, will remain an independent institution from the new merged university under the state colleges system.
Those four areas of focus for the transformation work include: developing a mission and vision; faculty work to define a unified program array for the merger institution, developing a diversity, equity and inclusion framework to be more intentional in the work of the teams, creating a Student Advisory Council and researching and creating a new Brand for the NCE (new state university).
Third Round of Coronavirus Funding Approved
The board also approved accepting the third round of HEERF III funding and an update from Chief Financial Officer Sharron Scott, who noted that this was the third round of federal relief funds to come to the VSCS through a program created under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.
The current third round of HEERF funding for the institutions came to $10,880,450 in all, including $2,939,006 for NVU for the university piece and $3,156,190 for the NVU student awards for this third round of funding. The total VSCS student aid piece in this third round was $11,630,099, including the NVU student aid.
Total funding for all the additional federal aid through the Act tallied to $23,865,159 system-wide including NVU’s portion of $6,469,187; and all awards for the VSCS for student aid came to $17,771,331, of which $5,088,532 is in aid for NVU students at the Johnson and Lyndon campuses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.