Tim Kirchoff carves turns at the Lyndon Outing Club on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. The LOC opened over the weekend following a winter storm that brought a foot of fresh snow. For more info visit www.skilyndon.com. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Tim Kirchoff carves turns at the Lyndon Outing Club on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. The LOC opened over the weekend following a winter storm that brought a foot of fresh snow. For more info visit www.skilyndon.com. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
LYNDON — The Lyndon Outing Club has re-named the Suicide ski trail.
The Board of Directors this month voted to call the trail “Beattie’s Run” as a tribute to LOC’s co-founder, long-serving volunteer and former president, Don Beattie, who died in 2008 at age 93.
A graduate of Lyndon Institute (Class of 1933), U.S. Army veteran, and longtime Vermont Tap & Die employee, and outdoor enthusiast who particularly enjoyed skiing, hiking and biking.
Under his leadership, the 86-year-old Outing Club relocated to its current location at Shonyo Park in 1947, established a ski school in 1949, and installed a 1,600-foot T-bar lift in 1961.
“It would be hard to measure how much the club meant to him,” said Beattie’s son, David. “He basically devoted his life to it.”
Renaming the trail Beattie’s Run was “a fitting tribute,” he said.
The name Beattie’s Run was selected from over 35 suggestions after a three-month-long process.
The other finalist, Beattie’s Bowl, was deemed an inaccurate description of the narrow, winding trail along the ski area’s southern boundary.
“We felt that the trail wasn’t really a bowl,” said LOC President Wendy Beattie (no relation).
Efforts to re-name the trail began in September when the Board of Directors unanimously agreed that the “Suicide” trail name was insensitive and out-of-step with mental health awareness efforts.
The matter had been discussed informally for a half-dozen years. It was brought to a vote after another ski area, Suicide Six in South Pomfret, was renamed Saskadena Six this summer for similar reasons.
Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10-14 and 25-34 nationwide, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, and the eighth leading cause of death in Vermont, according to the Vermont Department of Health.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.