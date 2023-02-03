LYNDON — The Lyndon Outing Club is seeking town assistance with a proposed $1.1 million snowmaking project.
LOC director Susan Russell asked the Select Board on Monday to submit grant applications on the club’s behalf.
Doing so would allow the Outing Club to pursue up to $550,000 in grant funding through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Northern Borders Regional Commission towards the installation of a 17-gun snowmaking system.
Snowmaking would reduce the 86-year-old outing club’s dependence on sporadic natural snow, and allow the community ski hill to maintain operations despite rising temperatures.
The Select Board took no action but will consider the request.
KEY REASONS
There are three key reasons why the town should be the applicant, Russell said.
One, most grant agencies require property owners to be the applicant and Shonyo Park (where the Outing Club is based) is municipally owned.
Two, if the town files the application, the Outing Club can be considered a small business beneficiary, which would enhance the USDA application.
Three, it would simplify the process (if grants are approved).
Because the USDA and NBRC are “reimbursement grant” programs, the town would have to front money for the project, then be paid back.
The Outing Club does not have enough money in its accounts to cover those up-front costs.
CONCERNS
During the discussion, the Select Board asked about budget impacts.
Most likely, the town would not be required to pay the full amount at one time but would have to make ongoing payments to cover project costs. It is unclear where in the budget those dollars would come from.
“Where do we get that money?” asked board Chair Dan Daley.
The Select Board requested more information from the Outing Club on the grant payment and reimbursement guidelines, and asked LOC to confirm that a third-party economic development agency would handle burdensome and time-consuming grant administration duties.
FUNDING STREAMS
The Outing Club seeks up to $200,000 through the USDA Rural Business Development Grant (application due Feb. 28) and up to $350,000 through NBRC’s State Economic & Infrastructure Development Investment Program (application due later this year) to support snowmaking.
Unveiled in June, the project would enable the outing club to expand its season from limited operations (just eight days in 2022) to a full 14-week season from mid-December through mid-March, according to LOC officials.
It remains unclear if the Outing Club will have its USDA grant application completed by the end-of-month deadline, or if that application will be successful.
However, Russell said, even a rejected application would be a step forward.
“We want to go through with [the application process] as much as we can. Because if we don’t get it this year, the intent is to apply for it next year at the same time,” she said. “If you apply for it and you don’t get it, they give you good feedback about what they want to see. It’s a valuable exercise, even if you’re denied. They give you concrete reasons why you weren’t approved.”
According to Russell, the Outing Club is revising project details and cost estimates as they seek the build a snowmaking system using a combination of funding streams: Grants, donations and (they hope) a portion of the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The ARPA fund application window is expected to open on March 1. Those funds could be used as a match for the NBRC grant, and unlock a higher grant amount.
Construction of the snowmaking system would not begin until all funding is in place, Russell said.
