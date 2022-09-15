LYNDON — The Lyndon Outing Club will be renaming the Suicide ski trail.
The Board of Directors made the decision this month by unanimous vote, agreeing the name was insensitive and out-of-step with mental health awareness efforts.
“We just thought it was time,” said LOC President Wendy Beattie
The matter had been discussed informally for a half-dozen years. It was brought to a vote after another ski area, Suicide Six in South Pomfret, was renamed Saskadena Six earlier this summer for similar reasons.
According to Beattie, the Lyndon Outing Club’s decision reflects a growing awareness of mental health issues nationwide and throughout the Lyndon area.
Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10-14 and 25-34 nationwide, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, and the eighth leading cause of death in Vermont, according to the Vermont Department of Health.
“Suicide is an issue that has certainly touched many members of our community,” Beattie said.
In response to an LOC Facebook post on Wednesday, community members expressed support for the move.
“I completely get it, it’s the right call,” said Michael Stahler.
The Suicide Trail is a narrow, winding trail along the ski area’s southern boundary.
Outing Club volunteers have already proposed renaming it Serendipity, The Whip, and The Drop.
They have also asked for community suggestions through their Facebook page (www.facebook.com/LyndonOutingClub).
Already, community members have pitched several ideas such as Eagle’s Dare (the name of a former LOC trail), Home Run (in honor of neighboring Fisher Field), Williams’ Way (a nod to the Williams family farm that abuts the ski area), Gallagher Run (honoring longtime LOC volunteer Jim Gallagher), Jack Attack, Sidewinder, Down Town, and The Big Dipper.
The Board of Directors is expected to choose a new trail name at their next meeting on Oct. 5.
RESOURCES AVAILABLE
If you or someone you know is thinking about or planning to take their own life, three is help 24/7.
The Vermont Department of Health recommends the following resources.
— Dial 988 to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline (veterans press 1) or visit https://988lifeline.org/
— Text “VT” to 741741 anywhere in the U.S. and a trained crisis counselor will respond within five minutes.
— Visit the Vermont Suicide Prevention Center web site at https://vtspc.org/get-help/
— Contact the Trevor Lifeline: LGBTQ Crisis Lifeline at 1-866-488-7368 or visit https://www.thetrevorproject.org/get-help/
