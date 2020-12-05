Fishing is a socially distant activity, and ice fishing especially so. When digging multiple holes in the ice to set up multiple lines, it’s best practice to keep them six feet apart to avoid tangles; it’s like ice fishing was meant to be a safe COVID-19 activity.

You don’t even need a fishing license to get started. Vermont hosts a Free Fishing Day once in the winter and once in the summer. Even though the Winter Ice Fishing Festival was canceled, Free Fishing Day is still scheduled for anglers to hit the ice on Jan. 30, 2021.

