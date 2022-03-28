Over $1 million in funding for seven Northeast Kingdom outdoor recreation projects was announced on Monday by Governor Phil Scott at the historic Danville Train Station, located along the soon-to-be-completed Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.
Two of the projects supported by this year’s VOREC (Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative) Community Grant Program will improve access to information and services along the LVRT — right in Danville and St. Johnsbury.
“Today, it’s all aboard the Danville and VOREC express,” said Michael Hogue, chair of the Danville Train Station Committee, to an audience that included state officials, local legislators and community partners from across the state for the 24 projects awarded funding.
Gov. Scott spoke highly of the LVRT and Danville, recalling a one-week trip he made to Joe’s Pond three years ago.
“Renting a camp for the week, using the LVRT every single day … I came to realize what a gem this really is,” he said. “And how it supports the local economy and draws people like me from other regions of the state and beyond.”
The 93-mile multi-use trail is slated to be completed later this year, running from Swanton in the northwestern corner of the state down through Hardwick, Greensboro, Stannard, Walden, Cabot and Danville through St. Johnsbury.
Hogue spoke about how the award of $97,650 will help establish the historic Danville train station as a recreation hub, funding ADA-compliant bathrooms, parking and an interactive kiosk encouraging trail users to explore local businesses and attractions. The funds will also allow for mapping, marketing and interpretive signage efforts along with a feasibility study looking at repurposing the former freight room into a space for a local business whose mission aligns with LVRT.
The Danville Train Station Committee will be continuing to work with a number of town committees as well as the Danville School’s Connect program and the Caledonia Trails Collaborative as the project moves forward.
In St. Johnsbury, $128,000 is awarded VOREC funds will help develop signage and wayfinding for bikers and pedestrians on the LVRT as well as start a bike lending library and provide free or low-cost bike, snowshoe and exercise programming.
In Cabot, $62,500 in funds will help build connections between the village, the town’s trail network, the Cross Vermont Trail and the LVRT while also building capacity for the town’s fledgling Trails Committee.
In Derby, $173,000 in funds will help fix a dam that holds up a beloved fishing pond and will improve the pond’s accessibility.
In Hardwick, $200,000 in funds will support the design and engineering of a new Gateway Park including reconstructing the historic pedestrian bridge connecting the park to the downtown.
In Groton, $225,000 will help upgrade a town-owned recreational trail that connects Groton State Forest and the Cross Vermont Trail. It will also build a parking area and trailhead along with improved signage.
And in Craftsbury, $200,000 will support Sterling College in building a public-facing community wellness center and outdoor recreation hub.
$5 million in total was allocated across the state to the 24 different outdoor recreation-focused projects, including several regional partnerships including the Vermont Outdoor Business Association. VOBA was awarded $150,000 to provide technical assistance to outdoor recreation businesses in Caledonia, Washington and Rutland counties as well as to partner with local organizations to create professional training programs based on the needs of the partner businesses.
“Vermont’s natural beauty, combined with outdoor recreation opportunities, are economic engines for our state and a driving force for why people visit and live in Vermont,” said Gov. Scott in a press release. “These grants will help continue to connect trails to downtown centers, develop new recreation assets and promote all we have to offer.”
