Over 100 bikers took part in a ride on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, to honor Mike and Jacqueline George and raise funds for their six children, ages 11 to 17. The George’s were killed in a motorcycle accident on Aug. 29 and the children from their blended family are now divided between three homes. The event was organized by the Flyin’ Iron Motorcycle Club, of which Mike was a member. A total of 112 bikes and 7 cars took part, escorted by the Coos County Sheriff’s Department. The 60-mile ride passed through Bethlehem, Littleton, Dalton, Lancaster, Jefferson and Whitefield and concluded with a barbecue at the Flyin’ Iron clubhouse. All funds raised will be deposited into a trust. Those who were unable to attend can donate to the Mike and Jacqueline Benefit Fund at Passumpsic Bank, 81 Meadow St., Littleton, N.H., 03561. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
