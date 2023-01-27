DERBY — More than 200 people filled the Elks Lodge in Derby on Jan. 21 for a fundraising wrestling event that celebrated the life of a 12-year-old St. Johnsbury boy who took his own life after enduring years of bullying.
Noah Stone died in November, and his family is on a mission to champion his memory by advocating for better bullying safeguard in schools. The wrestling event, organized by Henry and Jennifer Thomas, raised money to support them in this effort.
Mr. Thomas was a former wrestling coach of Noah’s in the St. Johnsbury Prospectors youth wrestling program; Mrs. Thomas served as the team administrator at the time.
“When I initially heard of a local child attempted to kill themselves it pulled at my heart strings,” Mr. Thomas said. “As a parent myself I couldn’t imagine dealing with the pain of finding that my child could’ve been in so much pain they wanted to take their own life.”
At a wrestling event a few days later Thomas found out it was Noah who died.
“This sat heavily on my mind for a few days especially after I heard why he had done it. Bullying has had an impact on my life I was bullied growing up through elementary school and my children were bullied as well,” he said.
Days later, Thomas said he told his wife that he wanted to do something to help the family while taking an anti-bullying stand alongside them.
“I am a strong believer that a parent shouldn’t have to bury their own child especially under these circumstances,” he said.
Noah’s mother, Desiree Hawkins, is lobbying for new Vermont law that she calls Noah’s Act.
“Basically what that will do is force the schools to give harsher consequences to the children that are bullying and hold them responsible and, you know, if need be, hold parents responsible as well because the bullying is a significant factor in all of our youth across the board,” said Hawkins in an earlier interview.
Additionally, she hopes that a new law would mandate more and better education to students of all ages about bullying and mental health and that CPR training would be taught to school students.
On Nov. 17, five days after Noah’s death, Thomas put out a post on Facebook asking his friends in the New England Independent Wrestling scene if they would be willing to help out. “Within five days enough wrestlers stepped forward to be able to make this happen,” Thomas said.
“Alot of the wrestlers are parents and given the nature of this tragedy the response was immediate. For some of us the only way that we know how to give back to the community is through entertainment and in 20 years of doing this it has never failed me that if a cause needs help to take a stance the wrestling world is always there.”
Every wrestler agreed to wrestle, wanting all the money raised to go to the family.
As the Thomases worked to put on the event, more generosity emerged. Marty Barrup, the exalted ruler of the Newport Elks offered the club as the venue to hold the event free of charge. The wrestling ring was donated by Eastern Townships Wrestling Association; Thomas has wrestled with the ETWA for 20 years.
The Thomases reached out to businesses for support and received good response. Businesses posted flyers promoting the event and many donated raffle prizes to be awarded during the event. Donating items were Carriage House Cafe, Gold Crown Lanes, Kingdom Crust Company, Kingdom Tap Room, Locally Social Cafe, Maple Grove Farms, St. Johnsbury Distillery, Lyndonville House of Pizza, Lyndonville Hoagies, The Brown Cow, Vermont Pie and Pasta Company, Newport Hoagies, SMD Outdoors, Boule Bakery, Missisquoi Lanes, and Roberto’s Pizza.
Also donated were signed 8×10 pictures from former WWE/WCW/ROH and current IMPACT WRESTLING star Pierre Carl Ouellet, former WWE star Nick “Eugene “Densmore and a signed turnbuckle pad donated by All Elite Wrestling that featured signatures from a handful on wrestlers on their roster. Copies And More in Wells River donated 100 flyers to advertising the event.
The event started out with an opening speech by local wrestling personality D.J. Myers who alongside Thomas thanked the crowd for attending the event and the importance of why the event took place. Hawkins also addressed the crowd. Ring announcer Chad Epic then called the matches for the night.
The event brought in over $3,500, which was presented to Hawkins that night.
Match Order & Results
Match 1 featured many wrestlers on the card in the Noah Stone Memorial Battle Royal won by The Rickety Rocket.
Match 2 saw Logan X defeat Mary Daws by disqualification.
In match 3, Tom Andrew’s got the win over former tag team partner Derrick Conway.
Match 4 was a hard-hitting no holds barred match where Draven Filth lost to Calem Manson
Match 5 featured long time foes Andy Daws vs. Dom Peretti with Daws getting the victory due to help from his manager Dr. James Wayne.
Match 6 featured Brody Jackson taking on Frank Bones in a fast-paced match won by Bones.
Match 7 was labeled as “interspecies warfare” as “The Allie Cat” Delilah Hayden defeated “The G.O.A.T.” Freakin Flax and “The Cobra” Johny Cobra.
Match 8 was the main event which featured Vermont wrestling stars The Ultimate Powers (MulletMan and Jobz) and Aaron Fire vs. Rocky Rhodes, Bob Wire and Jaba King in a six-man elimination match with Jaba King getting the pin and getting the victory for his team.
