DERBY — More than 200 people filled the Elks Lodge in Derby on Jan. 21 for a fundraising wrestling event that celebrated the life of a 12-year-old St. Johnsbury boy who took his own life after enduring years of bullying.

Noah Stone died in November, and his family is on a mission to champion his memory by advocating for better bullying safeguard in schools. The wrestling event, organized by Henry and Jennifer Thomas, raised money to support them in this effort.

