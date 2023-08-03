After two months of rain, thunder and lightning, the weather for the 29th annual Top Notch Triathlon on Saturday is expected to be warm, dry and sunny.
That bodes well for second-year race directors Elizabeth and Matt Steele, AJ Robichaud and Melissa Wadsworth.
“It’s amazing,” said Elizabeth Steel about the forecast. “That can really make or break the race. If you have thunder and lightning we have to call the race, because you can’t have people on the water and you can’t have people on the mountain. The fact that we’re coming through with clear weather, that’s the most important part.”
The nine-mile triathlon consists of a 6.75-mile bike ride, 1/3 mile swim across Echo Lake, and 1.9-mile run up the ski trails and towards the finish line. The race starts at 8 a.m.
The course boast 2,300 feet of vertical climb, 1,110 feet by bike and 1,300 on foot.
Course conditions will be good, despite above average rainfall in July. The only issue will be an off-road section of the cycling stage, which is muddy. There will be 45 volunteers stationed throughout the course to help where needed. Heat will not be an issue this time around.
“It will be really comfortable up on the mountain.” Steele said. “Last year it was 90 degrees and people were coming through the finish line really wiped out.”
The four organizers took over the triathlon last year and revived the popular event after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus.
They moved the race finish from the summit of Cannon Mountain to the Peabody Base Lodge, due to post-COVID concerns and the logistics involved of getting hundreds of racers and spectators down in a timely manner afterward.
Registrations are up from 2022, with more than 225 signed up through Thursday afternoon.
They include entries from ages eight to 81, arriving from across New England and as far away as California.
However, it remains a local event at heart, with a robust number of North Country competitors.
“We have a lot of locals. Last year we didn’t have a lot of locals, they’re all coming back,” Steele said. “This is a locally loved race, that’s why we try to keep the price down for the locals.”
For the organizers, community is what the triathlon is all about.
A portion of the proceeds goes toward Lafayette Recreation. There will be a post-race part at Iron Furnace Brewing.
“We love this race. We believe in this race,” Steele said. “One thing we really took away from last year, in talking to a lot of the racers and through our surveys, is the sense of community that it brought. It brings this group of people together. It’s a crazy race, it’s like no other race.”
