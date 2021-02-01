Over $9,000 Raised For Local Youth Baseball, Softball

Baseball players from Lyndon celebrate during a game in August 2020. (File Photo by Michael Beniash)

The White Market’s Coins for Community program was a real hit for customers in January as they rounded up the price of their purchases to support youth baseball and softball in the area.

From the two stores in Lyndonville and the St. Johnsbury store money raised by shoppers giving to the charitable program was over $9,000. The recipients are St. Johnsbury Baseball & Softball and Lyndon Youth Baseball Softball.

