SUTTON — The Sutton Select Board closed the bottom portion of Michaud Road during a recent special meeting. The board cited safety reasons for the closure.
The board met on Jan. 8 during a site visit to the road, where it meets with Route 5. The decision is effective only for the winter months. The slope of the road, approximately 15-degrees, makes stopping difficult.
According to the record, ”Robert Michaud owns the land on both sides of this section of Michaud Road and agreed to allow the town to use additional land to get the road engineered and changed in the future to make it safer.”
Attending the meeting in addition to selectmen Denis Royer II, the chair, and Tim Simpson, were Patti McClure, the town clerk, along with Tadd Wheeler; Shane Heath; Robert Michaud and Hayden Tanner Jr.
Tanner said he was concerned about “his sleigh ride clients getting to his house because a lot of them rely on GPS to get to his house and it always takes them up Michaud Road from Route 5.” He asked, “If we close that section of the road, someone will need to notify GPS of it being closed and who is going to do that?’ ”
Robert Michaud asked, ” ’ Don’t your clients call to make reservations?’ Hayden stated that they did. Robert stated, ‘Just give them the directions coming from North Ridge Road’. Hayden stated that cell service is horrible out that way and he was concerned they would get lost.
Hayden also pointed out, “there has not been an accident for the 30 years since the road was changed, why do you have to close it now?’
He is also concerned about the ambulance getting to his house because GPS takes them that way. The town will let Lyndon Rescue know of the change in the winter months, the record explains.
Selectman Simpson said the town will need to erect jersey barriers, signs and “have a spot for people to turn around easily and keep it plowed.”
Other Sutton Business
At the late December meeting of the Sutton Select Board, the board set the starting pay for an assistant town clerk/treasurer at $18, with no benefits.
Some of the ARPA (federal COVID Act funds) will be used for a new town website, as earlier approved, but McClure updated the board to say that she had found a town resident who can set it up, and that funds from the federal ARPA grant will also be used to digitize town land records, as earlier approved by the selectmen.
At the meeting, there was also a brief discussion about the old Grange Hall property in Sutton Village.
There will be an article on the warning at the annual Town Meeting for residents to discuss what they may wish to do with the historic building that has long been shuttered. A recent inquiry from someone interested in purchasing the building led to the board discussing its future recently. Royer noted at the meeting in late December that the property around the building is limited and is partially used for parking at the adjacent Sutton Village School, which limits how the land can be used or divided.
