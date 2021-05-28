BEANS PURCHASE, NH – Fish & Game Conservation officers located the body of a hiker reported overdue by a loved one at the Spruce Brook Tent site just off the Wild River Trail in Bean’s Purchase. The hiker, identified as Edward Murphy, 50, of Sandown, N.H., was attempting a multi-day hike with an anticipated completion date and time being Wednesday, May 26, at around 5 p.m. When Murphy had still not arrived out by noon on Thursday, May 27, a search was initiated.
Conservation officers entered the Wild River Wilderness from multiple trail accesses hoping to locate Murphy. One search party entered from the Bog Brook Trail Head and scoured the Bog Brook Trail to the Wild River Trail through Perkins Notch traveling north. Another team came in from the Wild River Campground and searched the Highwater Trail to the Wild River Trail traveling south. While a third search party searched the Shelburne Trail traveling south to the Highwater Trail.
Murphy was located at the Spruce Brook Tent site by one of the search teams at approximately 7:30 p.m. Thursday night. Evidence at the scene indicated that Murphy had been killed when a tree he had placed his sleeping hammock on fell and struck him. There was no evidence of foul play and all indications point to this being a tragic accident.
Fish and Game Officers were assisted by the National Guard helicopter in this search and recovery mission.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.