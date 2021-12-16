LYNDON — Efforts to protect Darling Hill Road with an overlay zoning district began on Thursday.
Planning Director Nicole Gratton hosted a community discussion to determine if Darling Hill Road residents supported an overlay district and, if so, what type.
Those who attended the virtual, hour-long session expressed interest in a “conservation overlay district.” As a result, the idea will be investigated further.
Gratton pledged to research the benefits and pitfalls of a conservation district, and the matter will be revisited during another discussion in early January.
Darling Hill Road residents (and property owners) generally agreed that an overlay district would be an effective tool to preserve the historic area’s rural character.
Collectively, they felt that an overlay district should address scenic views, open spaces, natural resources, wildlife habitats, and outdoor recreation venues.
Gratton said the borders for an overlay district were up for discussion. She suggested the boundary for the Darling Hill National Historic District as a starting point, but residents expressed an interest in something more expansive.
Whatever solution is developed, Gratton said, community support is vital.
“I want you to talk to your neighbors. So reach out to people along the road, let them know that we’ve had this conversation,” she told those in attendance. “I will make sure that the minutes are typed up and are available on the website, so other people can see what our conversation has included. But we want them in. We want to make sure that whatever we are creating is backed by this neighborhood, and that it’s advantageous to as many people as we can make it advantageous to.”
Overlay districts are placed over existing zones and include special provisions to protect resources or guide development within a specific area.
The 2020 Town Plan recommended that the town “Explore the creation of historic overlay districts for areas lie Darling Hill to help preserve historic neighborhoods and scenic viewsheds.”
Thursday’s discussion comes after a 68-unit resort was proposed for Darling Hill Road. That project caused residents to reconsider development restrictions for the area.
The town’s only existing overlays are River Corridors and Special Flood Hazard Areas.
