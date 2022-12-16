LYNDON — There is a culture clash on Darling Hill.
Residents who want to preserve the area’s rural character have increasingly been at odds with the outdoor recreation industry that serves as the community’s lifeblood.
As a result, a loose neighborhood coalition has repeatedly fought efforts to develop and commercialize the scenic hillside.
This week, Planning Director Nicole Gratton called for a truce.
During the Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday, Gratton recommended the creation of a Recreation Overlay District so that those living and playing on Darling Hill could peacefully coexist.
The compromise would allow for some lodging and amenities to support outdoor recreation, chiefly the popular Kingdom Trails network, while at the same time creating additional regulations to control growth.
Addressing the Darling Hill residents, Gratton said, “[A Residential Overlay District] can do a lot to help make sure that what you love about that space and place is maintained. But we need to acknowledge that Kingdom Trails is there. Kingdom Trails is a part of the Lyndon community, they’re a big driver of our economy as we shift away from manufacturing.”
An ad-hoc committee will be formed to study the overlay district proposal. It will convene in the spring.
THE PROPOSAL
Some residents on Darling Hill Road have grown increasingly irritated with traffic, congestion and business activities along the Kingdom Trails network, which draws some 140,000 visitors annually.
However, Kingdom Trails has become the biggest economic driver in this corner of the Northeast Kingdom, generating $10 million in annual revenue for the area.
Through the Recreation District proposal, Gratton looks to balance those competing interests.
“The district should protect what the residents of the area hold value in — natural beauty, open spaces, and safe roadways — and recognize and support the economic driver that is located along Darling Hill,” Graton wrote.
For residents, a Recreation District could help to preserve open space, low-density development, and the natural features and view sheds of Darling Hill.
At the same time, it would allow for businesses to support outdoor recreation, such as lodging, retail and restaurants.
In the draft proposal, lodging would have to meet requirements to limit impacts on the neighborhood. Restaurants and retail would have to be “small scale,” associated with outdoor recreation, and be an accessory use.
“The accessory use would need to show how the goods or services being sold are “small scale” and “associated with outdoor recreation” (i.e., meeting the needs of the outdoor recreation users). A store selling Christmas decorations is most likely not going to be found to be meeting the needs of outdoor recreation users and would not be allowed in the Recreation District,” Gratton wrote.
Gratton expects the proposal will be refined once the ad-hoc committee begins its work.
“This is the very first go. It’s not perfect at all. It needs a lot of eyes on it,” she said, “But I wanted to enter the conversation with everyone knowing that we’re not all going to get exactly what we want. But we can make sure that we are protecting the things that are most important to us.”
CONSEQUENCES OF NO ACTION
Foster Goodrich, principal owner of The Wildflower Inn, expressed frustration with the existing Rural Residential zoning on Darling Hill.
His business is a non-conforming use because it was established before Lyndon adopted zoning regulations, placing added restrictions on what he can do.
Unless the zoning bylaws are changed to accommodate business activities in the area, he said, may have to subdivide the 290-acre property to recoup his investors’ $2 million investment.
“I have investors in the property, those investors expect their investment in the property to be covered. If we don’t have a path to do that, then we have to consider that which is available to us per the zoning law,” Goodrich said, adding later, “Our only option [under] the current zoning law is to subdivide, and we don’t want to do that.
It’s not just Goodrich.
Under the existing rules, anyone on Darling Hill Road can carve up their property into one-acre lots.
However, a Recreation Overlay District would allow the town to increase the minimum lot size on Darling Hill to prevent high-density development.
Under Gratton’s proposal, it would also prohibit certain uses (light industry, extraction of earth resources, mobile home park, medical clinic, private club, cemetery and fairgrounds) which are allowable in the Rural Residential zone.
Some of those in attendance on Wednesday disagreed that a Recreation Overlay District should cater to the growing demand for Kingdom Trails.
However, Darling Hill resident Kathleen Walsh was encouraged by the proposal.
“The problem is that people on [Darling Hill Road] all they want to say when they come in here is ‘We want it exactly the same.,,’ But it’s not exactly the same,” Walsh said, telling Gratton, “I applaud you for what you’re trying to do here. I think you’ve done a good job listening to these [concerns] and trying to put something together. As you said, it’s not going to be perfect. But what I understand is perfect is the enemy of good.”
Planning Commission Ken Mason agreed, noting that multiple past attempts to address the issue have failed.
Said Mason, “Maybe this time we can do something.”
