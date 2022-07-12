LANCASTER — The historic 160-year-old Mechanic Street Covered Bridge will be closed to traffic indefinitely after being struck by an oversized vehicle on Monday afternoon.
A 13-foot tall 2020 HINO box truck barreled through the bridge at around 2:30 p.m., splintering gables at both entrances and damaging diagonal trusses all along the entire southern side.
Police say the driver, 52-year-old Michael Litchfield, was using a GPS navigation system and ignored signage that warned of an 8-foot height limit and specified passenger vehicles only.
LPD Chief Tim Charbonneau said that Litchfield faces “a slew of charges” including traffic signal avoidance, leaving the scene of an accident, and failure to report an accident.
The vehicle is owned by Derochers Trucking and Courier Services LLC of Billerica, Mass., and company officials have apologized for the accident and promised their cooperation.
The town’s insurance company, Primex, will conduct a preliminary bridge inspection to determine the extent of the damage. They will work with consulting engineers to determine what repairs are required and a cost estimate for that work.
The one-lane Paddleford truss bridge that crosses the Israel river was originally built in 1862 and was renovated twice, in 1962 and 2006.
It is one of 58 numbered covered bridges in New Hampshire (No. 31) and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
“It’s an iconic bridge,” said Town Manager Ben Gaetjens-Oleson. “It gets a lot of visitors every year.”
Oversized vehicles occasionally turn down Mechanic Street, many of them directed by GPS, because it is the quickest route between Route 3 and Middle Street.
However, very few drivers ignore the signage at the bridge entrances which warns of height, weight and vehicle restrictions.
“Usually, as soon as somebody [operating an oversized vehicle] turns down the road, they see the covered bridge and they turn around. Every once in a while someone makes it down to the bridge. But rarely does anyone make it down there and try to drive through,” Gaetjens-Oleson said.
The town is expected to place additional signage further from the bridge, and either entrance to Mechanic Street, to provide additional warning for drivers of large vehicles.
However, signage can only do so much.
Gaetjens-Oleson said that drivers need to use common sense, noting, “You’d think if you come across a wooden bridge with a roof, you’d slow down and rethink it.”
