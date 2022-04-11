Overwhelming Response In Local Effort To Collect Ballistic Vests For Ukraine

North Country law enforcement worked hard to get the word out to active or retired New Hampshire police officers — ballistic vests were being collected for shipment to Ukraine, to help save the lives of those Ukrainians fighting off the Russian invasion.
Under a tight deadline, they had less than two weeks to gather as much body armor as they could find and then transport it downstate.
The response was overwhelming.
“I think it did exceed expectations, Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith said Monday. “Ultimately, we are looking at utilizing what may have been vests that could have been destroyed or disposed of and take them and allow them to at least assist in preserving life. Even if it was one vest, it’s still a win. Somebody is going to be able to use that vest in that conflict, and perhaps it might help a civilian or someone in the military.”
The Littleton police station, which was the drop-off point for northern Grafton County, collected 30 to 40 vests.
Spearheading the collection effort in the North Country was Coos County sheriff’s deputy and retired New Hampshire State Police Troop F Lt. Commander John Scarinza, who said the Coos County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday transported to Concord 74 slightly used and several new vests that were collected in Coos County and parts of Grafton and Sullivan counties.
From Concord, the vests, officially expired under manufacturer guidelines but still usable and offering protection, were picked up by the California National Guard for transport to Ukraine
“It is anticipated that these vests will be utilized by first responders and military personnel at or near the front lines in the current horrific war with Russia,” said Scarinza.
Once the call was put out, the collection effort that began locally would gain traction among law enforcement agencies across New Hampshire.
“An additional 16 tactical vests in very good condition were also contributed by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and additional vests from the Claremont Police Department also made their way to Concord today, delivered by their respective departments,” said Scarinza. “That makes the total number of vests that were collected and delivered at over 100 as a part of the effort which started in Coos County.”
Eight tactical ballistic helmets were also donated and will be shipped to Ukraine.
In addition, Scarinza said he’s aware of other police departments throughout the state that were likewise collecting vests and contributing to the effort, some of which he had direct conversations with, but he doesn’t have the additional numbers of what the final counts were from those departments because they were working on the effort within their respective departments and communities.
“Suffice it to say that once the word got out throughout the state, many law enforcement officers, current or retired, searched the recesses of their equipment closets and found expired, but serviceable ballistic vests, which could be repurposed for the military conflict in Ukraine, and for everyone that participated they should be proud of the effort to make this happen,” he said. “And for that effort, I would like to personally thank each and every active and retired law enforcement officer who participated in the mission.”
Scarinza said, “It also needs to be said that the success of this effort was helped greatly by the good press coverage this effort received, with reporters writing articles which often ended up on the front page of local newspapers, on short notice, to help get the word out. For their assistance, I would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to all the reporters who called, wrote articles, and made sure the word got out through their printed media.”
In the Sullivan County area, he thanked Key Chevrolet-Buick-GMC, of Newport, and its general manager, Jeff Scarinza, who paid to have public service announcements on the radio, thus helping to get the word out in that region of New Hampshire.
At the Littleton police station, Littleton officers had their own stack of 15 or 16 vests and the Grafton County Sheriff’s Department brought in more, said Smith.
If the need continues, Smith said local law enforcement might have to launch another collection drive.
“If we had to, we could probably get more vests,” he said. “It’s the best way to dispose of them rather than simply having them repurposed, cut up and the fabric used for a different thing. Other than that, our only other option was a landfill and we certainly didn’t want to do that.”
During the drive to collect ballistic vests for Ukraine, Scarinza said the world has seen firsthand the atrocities that have occurred in Bucha with the killing of unarmed civilians, and the rocket attack last week at the Kramatorsk Train Station that killed at least 52 civilians, many who were women and children who were only trying to flee the war.
“As I said in the beginning of this effort, if only one life is saved, or one serious bodily injury of a first responder avoided because they were wearing a repurposed ballistic vest from New Hampshire, the effort will certainly have been worth it,” he said. We can only hope.”
