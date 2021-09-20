LYNDON — Curtis Carpenter couldn’t contain his frustration.
Plans to convert the former Changing Seasons motel into efficiency apartments returned to the Development Review Board on Thursday and Carpenter, a board member, scolded owners Chad and Kristina Roy for their conduct.
“I just find it completely disrespectful the way you have treated this community,” Carpenter said.
Two years ago the Roys began work without a permit. The DRB awarded a retroactive permit under protest, unwilling to deny the application and throw more than a dozen low-income people into homelessness.
That application expired, and the Roys returned last week seeking another permit, putting the DRB in the same no-win situation.
“[Two years ago] you put us in the position of either giving you a permit retroactively or throwing a bunch of low-income people out onto the street, so we gave you a permit,” Carpenter said.
The Development Review Board has 45 days to render a decision.
The Roys want to turn 22 motel rooms into 11 efficiency apartments. To date, only four of those efficiency apartments have been completed.
Kristina Roy said the project stalled during COVID-19. Not only did the pandemic halt work for a time, it also led to tenants staying longer, which prevented renovations in occupied units.
“I hate to say COVID put the kibosh on us finishing it, but it did,” she said.
Carpenter questioned how COVID explained the lack of progress.
“You come here two years later and you only have four units done. Now, I understand there’s been a lot of complications because of corona, but still, this is ridiculous at this point,” he said.
Adding to his concerns, Carpenter said the property had drawn heavily on public safety services.
The Roys took over the Route 5 property in 2014. Between March 21, 2015, and Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, local and state police had responded to the former motel property 174 times, according to law enforcement officials.
Carpenter said 50 of those calls have occurred in the past two years since the Roys began work.
Kristina Roy said an eviction moratorium made it impossible to address the issue with problem tenants, adding that “we don’t want the police there and we don’t want the other tenants to have to deal with those things.”
That didn’t ease Carpenter’s annoyance.
“It just boggles my mind that you put us in this position,” he said.
