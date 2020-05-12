This week marked the latest step in the slow reopening of the region’s economy with New Hampshire’s non-essential retail stores reopening Monday and the announcement that Vermont’s non-essential shops can open next Monday.
This is a move that many business owners embrace, although some continue to have concerns about the health and safety of their employees and customers.
In Littleton Anthony Lahout, a fourth generation family member helping run the 100 year old business, said Monday’s reopening was the first positive sign his family’s business had seen in weeks.
The outdoor gear and clothing shop closed all seven of its locations in the North Country and laid-off the bulk of its employees after staying open right up until N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu ordered all non-essential businesses to stop in-person business effective midnight on Friday, March 27.
Lahout said they decided early on that they would fully close and not try to work around the order by offering curbside service or adding “essential” items to their product line in order to remain open, out of an abundance of caution for both their employees and their customers.
After six weeks, Lahout said they were ready to get back at it, for their employees, some of whom have been with the store for more than 30 years, and for their customers.
The stores reopened Monday with a skeleton crew, under certain restrictions imposed by the state. Lahout said a number of his employees are not yet in a position to return to work and the store wouldn’t require anyone not ready to return. Some reasons people could remain out, he said, is if they have lingering health concerns, are elderly, or are caring for small children.
Lahout said he worked Monday in one of the larger Lincoln, N.H., locations and he was surprised by the pace and enthusiasm of the customers.
“Customers were respectful of others, respectful of staff, and thankful for us to be open,” said Lahout of how people in the shop navigated the new requirements for distancing and limited capacity and other safety measures. He said the store he was at saw customers range from people looking to pick up end of season ski deals to blue collar workers coming in for a pair of work boots and pants.
“It felt like our family was back, our family being our staff and our community, and that was the win of the day,” added Lahout.
Lahout said during the shutdown he and the other family members working in the business, including his uncle Ron, were able to get some administrative things done they don’t usually have the time to accomplish during routine business and they spent some time trying to understand and navigate the various small business programs offered by the federal and state governments in response to the pandemic, but there will be no making up for the lost time.
While March and April are usually a little slower in the shops there are still customers looking for their product and services, like skiers coming to Tuckerman’s Ravine or hikers getting an early start on the Appalachian Trail, both of which were closed.
“I think that this was our first positive day in a long time,” said Lahout of the reopening. “It’s trending in the right direction, as long as everyone continues to be self conscious and respectful of each other.”
Vermont store owners are now just days away from being able to open, following Gov. Phil Scott’s announcement on Monday.
On Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury some business owners have been making the best of a tough situation.
Scott Beck, who owns Boxcar & Caboose Bookshop and Cafe with his wife and is also a member of the Vermont House of Representatives, said the last couple months have been difficult but manageable for his store. While the bookstore has been closed to in-person business, Beck has remained open, seven days a week, for curbside pickup and has served his customers however he could, through email, social media … even walking around the store on Facetime to show customers various items.
The 8-week closure, though, has not been business as usual for the bottom line. “I haven’t even bothered to run a number,” he said of his sales. “I would suspect that we are less than half of what we would normally be.” He did note, though, that some of his expenses have dropped as well.
One bright spot was a $100 gift certificate program he launched that could be redeemed over 10 months and for every one sold he would make a donation to benefit the Northeast Kingdom Community Action food shelf.
Despite his faith that he could carry on this way for a while longer, Beck is eager to reopen, remarking how his business is one that really begs for browsing.
Beck couldn’t give any hours to 2 part-time workers but expects them back on the job soon and recently received approval and a disbursement from the second wave of the Payment Protection Program, a part of the federal pandemic stimulus package to help small businesses. Beck said while he’s relieved he has the safety net of the forgivable loan, he is still waiting to get more guidelines on how it can be used before he will utilize the funds.
Beck has been working on preparing for the reopening, installing Plexiglas guards near his registers and redesigning how some of his products will be handled or offered, like the self-serve bulk candy and coffee bar he previously had.
Beck offered thank yous to the customers and community members who supported his store the last couple months and is hopeful for the coming months.
“It will be completely up the people of the area. If they decide to spend their money here then we will be OK. If people don’t, then we won’t,” he said. “I hope as things open up that people decide to keep their dollars here.”
Just down the block from Beck’s store is Moose River Lake and Lodge, a clothing, jewelry, home goods, gift and wine shop owned by Fred and Robin Little. The Littles, like Beck, have continued to operate through online, email and phone sales with curbside pickup.
Robin half-jokingly said she has sold a lot of wine the last couple of months, and done what she could to serve a wide array of customers who during normal times would wander through her store and check out the myriad items and even try things on.
Robin said, though, that they aren’t quite committed or fully comfortable with the notion of resuming more normal operations next week and remain undecided on when they will do so.
“We have been talking about it,” said Robin, noting the 25 percent capacity limit imposed by state officials would mean her store technically could have 30 people in it at any given time. “30 people are not going to come into my store. I don’t want 30 people in my store.”
Robin harbors some concerns about ensuring the health of her staff, some of whom have been able to return to work this week, and her customers. She envisions, at least at the beginning, continuing to operate as she has with phone and online sales and perhaps with shopping by appointment or by keeping the door locked but letting customers who knock in one or two at a time, thus being able to more fully control how many people are in her shop at any point.
“I just don’t want it to be stressful for my customers. I want it to be a really positive experience,” said Robin, who believes there may be some reticence from customers to return to the stores as well.
Like Beck, the Littles recently received some support from the PPP stimulus program, which they are thankful for especially since even though March and April are traditionally slow months the curbside business has seen sales drop tremendously.
Robin appreciates the camaraderie of the Railroad Street business owners and is hopeful that all the stores will be able to weather the closures and return.
“We’ve been supportive of each other. I’m hoping we all get open at some point because we need everybody,” she said.
“I wish I had a crystal ball because we don’t know what the summer’s going to be like, or foliage season, or next Christmas,” said Robin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.