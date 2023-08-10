LYNDON — The former Vermont Tap and Die property has sat idle for nearly a decade.
That may soon change.
Robert Bosch Tool Corp., which owns the 4-acre lot located in the heart of town at 378 Main St., and Kennametal, the leaseholder for the 93,000-square-foot building that has been vacant since 2014, have applied to demolish the structure and clear the site.
The Development Review Board will hear the application on Aug. 24.
DRB denied Bosch a demolition permit in Sept. 2001 because the company wouldn’t commit to removing the concrete slab foundation, which would hinder redevelopment of the site.
Under the new application, Bosch would meet town demands and get rid of the slab.
Company officials did not explain why they changed their mind on slab removal, but they wrote in a June 29 letter to the town that neither Bosch nor Kennametal “has an expected use for the property or buildings in the future.”
According to project documents, Bosch has proposed a 30-week demolition and site restoration process.
That would include two months of permitting, eight weeks of building demolition, eight to nine weeks of soil restoration, and three weeks of slab removal.
Redevelopment of the site remains an economic development priority for Lyndon.
It occupies a prime location, with the potential to make a big economic impact. The former Kennametal plant employed 80 at the site until it closed nine years ago.
Anyone buying the property will have to address underground pollution.
The property would have to undergo Phase I and II environmental assessments, followed by a state-approved corrective action plan, before it could be fully redeveloped.
If rehabbed, the site could be used for residential, industrial, commercial or municipal use.
During the planning commission meeting on Aug. 9, member Curtis Carpenter said the commission should schedule discussion on the matter.
“Once the building is removed and the site gets cleaned up, then we’ve got a big hole in the center of [town] we need to deal with,” Carpenter site. “I think we should have some discussion about what we want to see for that property.”
The property is currently zoned commercial along Main Street and industrial at the rear and the planning commission could change the zoning to support downtown revitalization goals.
“So the question is do we keep it industrial? Do we move it all into commercial? What do people want to do once this site has been demolished and remediated?” Carpenter said. “I think it’s something we should get ahead of.”
