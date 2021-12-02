Waterford voters will face at least one citizen-petitioned article at their 2022 Town Meeting: they will be asked to approve the town’s “purchase” of the historic Lower Waterford Congregational Church building for one dollar.
With that “purchase” would come a couple of caveats.
First, the congregation will donate $140,000 of its endowment to the Town to be used for the upkeep and maintenance of the church building. Second, the nonprofit Waterford Preservation Trust (WPT) — formed in the past couple of years to facilitate and support the renovation and preservation of the church building — will continue raising funds for and oversee the maintenance, restoration and use of the church building.
This evening, Friday, Dec. 2, the 160-plus-year-old building will be host to both a holiday craft event and an open house for all who wish to take a look inside and speak to WPT board members about their vision for the building as a community center for the town. COVID mitigation measures will be in place at the event.
“Through the years it’s been a community meeting place, the historical society has held events there, the congregation has had events there as well…” said Joe Healy, President of the WPT, on Wednesday afternoon. “This is the kind of thing we hope to see for the future in the building — and the craft event is emblematic of that.”
The holiday craft-making event, held annually by the Davies Memorial Library, will take place in the church’s community room downstairs starting at 6 p.m. The cost is $10 and participants can choose to make a door decoration, table centerpiece or garland.
According to Library Director Kandis Barrett, a couple of places are still available for those interested in the craft-making portion of the evening — email davieslibraryvt@gmail.com to confirm a spot.
Healy encourages those who just wish to see the building, however, to show up anytime between 6 p.m. until around 7:30 p.m. As heating costs are high, the building will likely be closed for much of the winter until the weather improves in the spring.
“Friday evening is probably the last chance in 2021 for anyone to get a peek inside the church,” he said. “I don’t expect it to be open for Town Meeting unless we feel that there’s really a need to have [another] open house. If anyone is curious, this would be a great opportunity to come and just take a quick walkthrough.”
Earlier this year, the church building was the recipient of a $50,000 grant from the Vermont Preservation Trust in partnership with the Freeman Foundation, the Caledonian previously reported. The funds have been used in part to pay for updates to the electrical system needed to reopen the church building.
According to Healy, the building’s limited use has now been sanctioned by the fire marshal; the congregation was able to resume their services this fall.
Funds still remain from the $50K grant and will be used to redo the building’s roof and tin ceiling. Healy said the nonprofit is also actively fundraising to add to their bank account for ongoing repair work — including foundation work and bringing the building into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
“Before any adaptive reuse is possible, we’ve got to get these kinds of ducks in a row, so to speak,” Healy said.
The church building was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2019, and the WPT stepped in to facilitate its care as membership in the church’s congregation is dwindling as members age or move away.
According to Healy, the building’s “sale” was precipitation by the congregation itself.
“They initially offered to ‘sell’ the church for a dollar to Waterford Preservation Trust,” he said. “We talked to some of the select board members and they felt that if the town-owned the building it could open up more potential for grants and other sources of fundraising — and that really makes a lot of sense. That’s why we pursued this course of action.”
“The church building needs to be saved,” Healy added. “The Church building would become similar to the Town Offices, Davies Library building and the Fire Department building — town-owned and -managed.”
Around 70 signatures from Waterford residents were required to get the question on the warning for Town Meeting in March.
“Because of that endowment [from the congregation], there’s no [financial] commitment from the town,” said Healy. “All the maintenance through 2022 into 2023 and beyond … $140K should cover heating and routine maintenance for the foreseeable future. It really just is a matter of ownership.”
More information on the Waterford Preservation Trust can be found at waterfordpreservationtrust.org.
