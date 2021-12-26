A Charleston man was charged with three crimes after stopping by a convenience store to buy cigarettes.
Mark Roy, 27, pleaded not guilty on Dec. 21 to misdemeanor charges of unlawful trespass and two counts of violating conditions of release and was released on conditions by Judge Lisa A. Warren.
According to court documents, Roy was charged in January with aggravated disorderly conduct by fighting.
He pleaded not guilty and was released by the court on the conditions that he not have contact with Jody Pope, 58, and not enter the premises of the Cumberland Farms store at 535 Main St. in Newport.
Orleans Superior Court
But Newport Police say that on Dec. 1 at 5:44 p.m. they received a call from Pope - who is a Cumberland Farms employee - alleging that Roy had come into the store.
“She stated that Roy had come into the store to buy cigarettes,” wrote Newport Police Ofc. Jonathan Morin in his report. “Pope told me that she realized it was Roy when he provided his identification for the cigarettes. After realizing who the individual was, she confronted him by saying that he was not supposed to be in the store and that he had a No Trespass Order.”
Police say that when they spoke with Roy by telephone on Dec. 3, he admitted that he did go into the Cumberland Farms store to buy cigarettes.
“Later, Roy came into the police department,” wrote Ofc. Morin. “Roy told me that it was an ‘honest mistake’ and that he ‘wasn’t thinking.’”
If convicted of the new charges, Roy faces a possible sentence of up to 15 months in prison and over $2,500 in fines
