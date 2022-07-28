Package Delivery Stolen From St. J Residence

A homeless man has been accused of stealing a package of skin care products from the porch of a Pearl Street residence.
Jeremy M. Bathalon, 33, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge of petit larceny. Judge Justin P. Jiron set conditions of release but Bathalon remains in pre-trial detention at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury due to an unrelated charge.
St. Johnsbury Police say the package was delivered to a residence. The resident received notice of the package delivery but when she returned home the package was gone.
Caledonia Superior Court
Police were able to view video from security cameras installed at the residence located at 156 Pearl Street.
“The first two show the USPS delivering the package… on Saturday May 28th,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Sgt. Lester Cleary in his report. “The subsequent photos show a male approaching the multi-family dwelling from the North, enter the parking area and go onto the porch. The male then can be seen picking up the parcel and walking out of the porch to the driveway and then South on Pearl Street.”
Police secured documentation of the online purchases which included “Lavender Elderflower Hydrosol” for $42.00 and “Body of Dream Body Oil at $36.00. The total cost of the order including shipping was $77.17.
Bathalon faces a possible sentence of up to one year in prison and a $1,000 fine.
