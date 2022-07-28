Package Delivery Stolen From St. J Residence
Jeremy Bathalon appears from jail in Caledonia Superior Court by video on July 27. 2022.

A homeless man has been accused of stealing a package of skin care products from the porch of a Pearl Street residence.

Jeremy M. Bathalon, 33, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge of petit larceny. Judge Justin P. Jiron set conditions of release but Bathalon remains in pre-trial detention at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury due to an unrelated charge.

