ST. JOHNSBURY — The tragically-shortened life of Jillian Hegarty was celebrated by hundreds in Fuller Hall on Friday afternoon.
A steady rain fell on a line of mourners/celebrants waiting outside to enter the St. Johnsbury Academy auditorium ahead of the 2 p.m. service. Fuller Hall seats about 800 and the seats were full, including those in the balcony. From what the speakers who addressed the audience had to say about Jillian, it’s clear why so many people had gathered in memory of her.
Jillian, who turned 20 in February, died on April 1, after being struck by a vehicle as she walked across a road in Hartford, Conn. She was a student at Trinity College in Hartford. Police there continue to search for the driver of the vehicle who hit Jillian and two of her friends.
People began arriving as early as 90 minutes ahead of the service. As the 2 p.m. start drew near, the line extended down the Fuller Hall steps and onto the Main Street sidewalk for about 100 feet.
On the Fuller Hall stage were several flower arrangements. Center stage featured a large screen on which was projected a slideshow of photos of Jillian taken throughout her life. A video of one of her many dance recitals was also shown during the celebration.
Former Academy Headmaster Tom Lovett officiated the service. He finished his many years as headmaster the same year Jillian graduated, 2020, leading the school the entire time Jillian was a student there.
“It’s an honor for me to lead the celebration for such a beautiful life,” he said.
Lovett told the audience that Fuller Hall was a fitting place to hold the celebration of Jillian. He said Fuller has been described as “half living-room” and “half church.”
“It’s fitting to be here as one family because of our love for Jillian and (mom) Buffie and (dad) Sean and (brother) Andrew and their family,” said Lovett.
He shared with those gathered words he told Jillian about her qualities when she won one of the two Headmaster’s Prizes at the time of her graduation. Among the words he used to describe her were “fearless,” “compassionate” and “intelligent.”
Buffie was composed as she shared memories of her daughter she said most in the audience hadn’t heard, including the day of Gillian’s birth. While in labor, trying to decide if it was time to go to the hospital, “I thought I’d take a bath and Sean thought it would be a good time to do the laundry,” she said.
She acknowledged the Patriots fans in the audience and shared that Jillian was born the day after Tom Brady’s first Super Bowl championship in 2002.
She shared what must have been one of the few things Jillian didn’t excel at in life at age 6 on the baseball field. After getting hit by the ball, she announced “I’m done,” Buffie said. “Her softball career was over.”
Buffie talked about a recent trip to Burlington with Jillian, when her daughter shared how happy she was that she chose to attend Trinity College after Academy graduation.
“I was so happy that she found her place and her people,” said Buffie.
Many people from Trinity were in attendance for the celebration on Friday, including the school’s president, Joanne Berger-Sweeney.
One of Jillian’s closest friends at college spoke, supported on stage by his roommates. At moments impacted by his emotions, he spoke of Jillian as “selfless and full of compassion and joy.”
Lovett talked about how much Jillian loved dance. Her feet were moving even when there wasn’t any music, according to Lovett, who said Buffie told him how Jillian was always dance-stepping at home.
“She didn’t walk around the house; it was more of a shuffle-tap,” Lovett said.
Her dance instructor for 15 years, Jacque-Lynn Mackay, owner of Dance Express, talked about Jillian.
“She was a strong presence in the studio,” she said. “When she walked in, there was a light about her.”
“She was truly an angel here on earth and now she’ll be dancing in heaven,” said Mackay.
Lovett said he had spent some time with some of Jillian’s longtime friends earlier in the week who shared qualities about Jillian that stood out to them. She was “responsible,” they said, and that included avoiding bad decisions and letting her friends know about it if she felt they made bad decisions.
Other qualities they shared about their friend they’d known since they were in kindergarten at Good Shepherd Catholic School were “quirky,” and “caring.”
The most important word they used to describe Jillian, said Lovett, was “present.” They said she always listened and observed well in every situation, responding the right way at the right time to the person who needed her attention.
Academy teacher James Bentley took the stage to play guitar and sing the song “Songbird.”
Lovett said the loss of Jillian has brought about suffering because she was loved deeply by many and now she’s gone, but he reminded those gathered to remember that the same love they had for her in life is a comfort in her death.
“The love that causes us to suffer is also the love that will heal us,” he said Lovett.
He said the family has been showered with support in the aftermath of the loss and they are very appreciative. So much food has been dropped off that the family had to go out and get another freezer.
After ending the celebration with prayer, Lovett extended an invitation for people to attend a reception with the family at the Kingdom Taproom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.