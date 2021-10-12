Paint-A-Pumpkin Expo Offered At Sheffield Village Restaurant Oct. 17

SHEFFIELD VILLAGE — Two community events for children are planned for Halloween this year.
Town Clerk William St. Peter recently announced that there will be a “Trunk Or Treat” in Sheffield Village in two different locations on Halloween Day, Oct. 31, which is a Sunday.
The first will be at Your Place Restaurant, located at 2914 Route 122, starting at 4 p.m.
Contact Jessica Prue (802) 427-3112 for more information on this location.
The second location for Halloween Trunk Or Treat in Sheffield Village is planned on Dane Road, across from the Fire Station.
Set up will be from 4-5 p.m., and Trick or Treating will start at 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for this location, according to the notice.
Contact Sara Camber at saracamber68@gmail.com for further information on the location across from the Sheffield-Wheelock Volunteer Fire Department’s station.
Both events will take place Halloween night.
Paint-A-Pumpkin Expo Planned
A second event for Halloween fun planned this year in Sheffield Village will be a Paint-A-Pumpkin Expo.
The event will also be hosted by Your Place Restaurant on Oct. 17 at 2 p.m.
The restaurant invites families to “Join us for this FREE community event,” and noted that all ages are welcome to attend.
There will be pumpkin painting, balloon animals, face painting and workshops for learning how to make apple cider, pumpkin seeds and pureé, and candy apples, along with a promise of “scary good treats and MORE!”
